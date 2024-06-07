LEGO Horizon Adventures release countdown: Exact start time and date

A huge crossover is coming with LEGO Horizon Adventures adding the heroic heroine of Aloy to the world of LEGO.

LEGO Horizon Adventures looks to bring the dystopian world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West to life. Both of Sony’s AAA blockbusters have generated millions in sales, and LEGO Horizon Adventures seems to be the perfect platform to elevate the scintillating franchise to the next level.

One trailer was enough to get the excitement levels flowing, and we can’t wait to try it ourselves. Here’s what we know so far about its release date and potential start time.

Do we know when LEGO Horizon Adventures releases?

That’s a tall Tallneck. Image via LEGO

LEGO Horizon Adventures doesn’t have a concrete release date yet. However, we know it will be released during Holiday 2024—so expect it sometime at the end of the year.

Development is likely in the later stages for LEGO Horizon Adventures, but to keep things safe, the developer has understandably held back the full release date—just in case it misses the 2024 window.

We can’t provide one of our classic countdowns to the exact start time yet, but don’t fret. The second we find out its concrete release date and launch times, we’ll update this guide with the exact information for you.

