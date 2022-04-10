What platforms will Kingdom Hearts IV be on?

Kingdom Hearts IV is coming, and fans are excited to get a glimpse at the newest game in the epic franchise. With an uncertain release date and no official indication of what generation of consoles will be around at the time of release, however, it’s hard to tell what platforms the game will release on.

Kingdom Hearts III is playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. When it launched, Kingdom Hearts III was only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This was a big deal at the time since most previous Kingdom Hearts main-series games were PlayStation exclusives, with some side games and in-between storylines on different platforms.

For Kingdom Hearts IV, there is no telling what console it will release on because there is no release date yet for the game. Kingdom Hearts III came out six years after its announcement in 2013, so fans are skeptical that they’ll get their hands on the game anytime soon.

If Square Enix follows that same six-year timeframe, Kingdom Hearts IV will release in 2028. However, fans are hopeful that the game will have a release date that is closer to 2024 or 2025. If the game takes six years to develop, there may even be a new generation of consoles to play on before the game is released.

Although there may be new consoles to play on, it is likely that the game will release similar to the way it has in the past, with PlayStation and Xbox consoles getting the game first, and Nintendo Switch and PC players getting the game a while after release. Because Xbox and Windows PC release windows have been closing the gap for some time, there may be a PC release for Kingdom Hearts IV quicker than fans have seen in the past, but it is all speculation until the game is released.