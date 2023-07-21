What is the fastest The Password Game speedrun?

The speedrunning community doesn’t shy away from challenges, even if they’re tough like the popular online game The Password Game.

If you have never heard of speedrunning, it’s essentially beating a game as fast as possible. While most of us normal humans might struggle to complete The Password Game despite spending countless hours on it, there’s one person who has already beat The Password Game in less than one minute. I know that sounds nearly impossible, but it’s real.

Here’s everything we know about the fastest The Password Game speedrun.

What is The Password Game‘s speedrun record?

The record of the fastest speedrun in The Password Game belongs to a self-taught developer and YouTuber named Bleach. This person had been producing content about The Password Game for days, and after a lot of practice, they managed to beat the game in 59 seconds on July 10.

In Bleach’s first video about The Password Game on July 1, they completed the game in six minutes and 46 seconds. It’s impressive that Bleach achieved it in less than a minute after less than two weeks of their first speedrun.

Luckily for us normal gamers, Bleach documented how to beat The Password Game so fast, if you want to attempt speedrunning too. Bleach started their best run by copying and pasting a pre-typed text that made them jump all the way to Rule 10.

Related: Every Password Game rule: Full list

Bleach cruised through most of The Password Game‘s rules like a champ and only slowed down a bit due to Rule 30 and Rule 31 as they had to change the font size of multiple letters and numbers manually.

It’s unclear if someone will be able to snatch away Bleach’s speedrun record in The Password Game, but given that the self-taught developer and YouTuber provided a handful of tips plus a spreadsheet, somebody else could put it to good use and break this impressive record.

About the author