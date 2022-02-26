What are Golden Runes in Elden Ring?

Never worry about losing hard-fought-for currency upon perishing within Elden Ring by stocking up on items like a Golden Rune.

A Rune within the open-world game of Elden Ring is the main form of currency. Leveling up and purchasing items from merchants is an integral part of completing the game. A rune can help players do both, but Runes are lost when you die. There are Rune items within Elden Ring that won’t disappear from your inventory when an enemy gets the upper hand, such as Golden Runes.

How to use a Golden Rune

Golden Runes within Elden Ring are stored in a player’s permanent inventory and are not lost upon death. It is a consumable item that grants a player Runes, used for leveling up a Site of Grace via XP or to purchase items throughout the lands between. And Golden Runes are numbered one through 12.

Golden Runes one and two within Elden Ring grant a player a small number of Runes. As the number increases, so do the number of Runes granted to a player. The Golden Rune 12 within Elden Ring, for example, will grant an abundance of Runes.

There are also other alternative Runes within Elden Ring that also won’t vanish upon death, such as the Fringefolk’s Rune, the Lands Between Rune, and the Hero’s Rune. Each of these consumable items functions just like a Golden Rune does, granting a player accessible Runes when needed.

Where can I find a Golden Rune in Elden Ring?

Golden Runes are scattered throughout the lands between in Elden Ring. Players will need to explore each area to find these hidden gems. A number of Golden Runes can be found hidden around Stormhill Evergaol, along with locations like the Church of Elleh, or within a shining skull located in Limgrave.