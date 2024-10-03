‘We finally get a good Avatar game’: Fans are excited, cautious about AAA The Last Airbender title

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is no stranger to being adapted to video games, and another new entry is currently in the works.

As reported by IGN, Saber Interactive and Paramount Game Studios are teaming up with Avatar Studios to create a AAA RPG set within the Avatar universe. According to the report, the game will feature a new protagonist never before seen in the franchise and be set thousands of years in the past. Details about gameplay were scarce, but the report did say that fans should expect to go on a journey across the world to learn all four elements just like past Avatars. and the announcement of the new game has led to a wave of various reactions by fans. Some of that was excitement, such as this one:

IT'S ABOUT TIME WE FINALLY GET A GOOD AVATAR GAME OH MY LORD https://t.co/KnC40o4MSo — benjy🃏 (@THE_LAPUTA) October 3, 2024

The idea of an Avatar: The Last Airbender game coming from a big-budget studio has left gamers salivating over how the expansive fantasy world will be adapted. One X/Twitter user already started listing off potential gameplay mechanics the game could have, such as character customization and the choice to either “BE the Avatar, or HELP the Avatar.” The fact that it is being made in collaboration with Avatar Studios, which is headed by original Avatar creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, is also reassuring to longtime fans.

At the same time, all of these factors don’t automatically lead to a great game. As previously mentioned, the Avatar franchise has been adapted into several video games over the years. Unfortunately, none of them have been critical darlings or made any lasting impact in the gaming world. And while one X/Twitter user thought that Saber Interactive working on the game was “huge”, another expressed caution about their ability to properly adapt the series. “Avatar getting a decent studio for a game? Sweet, but damn, they’ve got so many projects already,” posted one X/Twitter user about Saber’s involvement, as fans appear to be cautious due to their large workload. The studio is currently drawing praise and eyeballs after developing the excellent Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, but some are worried too many projects could cause a dip in quality.

But no matter what happens with the game, this announcement shows that it’s an amazing time to be an Avatar: The Last Airbender fan.

