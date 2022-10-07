Valve is giving previously banned game new life on Steam after re-review

A previously banned game is getting a second chance as Steam allows the game to be released on its platform. CHAOS; HEAD NOAH has been brought back to life due to a re-review by Steam, the title sees users play as a shut-in character who experiences hallucinations.

As gamers play, they’ll explore a series of mysterious deaths, set in Tokyo, Japan.

Users will get the opportunity to decide whether the hallucinations they’re experiencing should be investigated, or if they should be brought back to reality.

The publishers, Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd shared Valve’s statement on the re-review, with the gaming platform saying “Valve’s content review team, the group that made the original decision, has re-examined CHAOS;HEAD NOAH and decided to reverse course and allow the game to ship on Steam, as is.“

“We’ve also examined the process that led to the previous decision about CHAOS;HEAD NOAH, and made some changes to avoid situations like this in the future.”

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH coming to Steam tomorrow after all https://t.co/HABbXIa43Q



Valve's content review team re-examined the game and reversed course to allow the game to ship. They've also made some changes to the review process to avoid situations like this in the future pic.twitter.com/bKm6IGTD8C — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 7, 2022

The publishers thanked fans of the series, attributing the re-reviews success to their complaints. “We believe this decision is the result of the unwavering support from fans of the Science Adventure Series as well as all of the players who are eagerly awaiting the release of this title.”

The appreciation for their fans continued with the publishers saying, “Your voices have been heard. We sincerely appreciate your commitment. We look forward to your continued support of Spike Chunsoft and the Science Adventure Series.”

With this title making waves, it seems Valve has reconsidered its reviews. This should make the process easier and remove the majority of issues that plague the process.