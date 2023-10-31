Ubisoft brings server closures for Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, other classic titles

The final days for long-standing titles draw near as Ubisoft developers begin shutting down online servers. Games like Assassin’s Creed 2, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and Trials Evolution are among the 10 titles set to be decommissioned.

Gamers will still be able to play these titles, however, elements like multiplayer and Ubisoft Connect won’t be available from Jan. 25, 2024, according to a developer blog post on Oct. 30. This seems to be the first step as only certain platforms will be impacted initially.

PC players will be the most affected by these changes, with six out of the 10 servers being ripped from the platform. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise for gamers with their ears to the ground—Ubisoft has been planning this for quite a while.

Just over a year ago, Ubisoft announced that multiple games within its wheelhouse were hanging on by a thread. D-day has been almost at hand for games like AC2 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist since Oct. 1, 2022.

While this might be devastating for older gamers, Ubisoft still churns out games like no tomorrow. The Assassin’s Creed developers released a new title in the franchise at the beginning of October, and still aim to bring fresh games onto the market.

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s attempt at a Call of Duty killer, with its release date still unknown to the public. The beta drew in crowds of gamers, however, uncovered multiple gameplay issues for Ubisoft to iron out.

But alas, working on new titles means fewer resources for the older Ubisoft games. This is why we have to say goodbye to servers in the following games: