All Until Dawn remake endings and how to get them

With hundreds of Until Dawn endings to get and only subtle differences between each, it is down to you whether you want to save everyone or let them all succumb to the supernatural threat that looms over Blackwood Mountain.

Recommended Videos

There aren’t many changes in the Until Dawn remake endings that make it different from the original. In fact, the only noticeable change is that Josh can now be saved. Outside of this, a new post-credit ending follows the cutscene that reveals whether Josh transformed into a Wendigo or redeemed himself of his past actions based on your decisions when controlling Josh and Sam.

Let’s dive into how to unlock every ending in Until Dawn.

How to unlock every Until Dawn ending

How will your version of events conclude? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t much difference between endings aside from dialogue and the presence of your favorite character. Every ending is pretty much the same if at least one person survives until dawn. Regardless of who survives (if any), the ending concludes in the same fiery blaze as the cabin goes up in flames, and a helicopter flies by to pick up any remaining survivors. The credits show the survivor(s) retelling their version of events to the police.

There are hundreds of endings in Until Dawn, but their differences are incredibly minor. Your relationship at the end of the game between core pairings and couples dictates what each survivor will say in their interview. Instead, there are two main endings: The Good or the Bad. Unless he dies at the hand of Hannah in Chapter 10 – Repentance, the post-credits cutscene will always reveal Josh’s fate.

Of course, the best thing to do is to save everyone and get the best ending in Until Dawn. But when the endings remain the same, it may be more fun to purposely fail every QTE just to see how the game concludes with zero survivors. Why not take a more extreme approach than Josh? Letting everyone die is how you get true revenge for a prank that went so badly wrong—it managed to get Hannah and Beth killed.

Every wrong choice in Until Dawn: How to get everyone killed

Put the controller down and enjoy the chaos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because Mike and Sam are the true MVPs of the story, both characters can survive up until the final standoff between the teens, Hannah, and the remaining Wendigos. But you can start killing off party members as soon as Chapter 4 – Malevolence. Here’s a rundown of everything you must fail to get your characters killed off in Until Dawn:

Character Chapter(s) Choices Jess 4 – Malevolence Complete the safest and slowest QTEs as Mike at the start of Chapter 4. Getting to Jess late will get her killed. Chris 6 – Psychosis and 8 – Revelation Choose to shoot Ashley in Chapter 6.

Either fail to shoot the Wendigo pursuing you in Chapter 8 or survive only for Ashley to lock you out of the cabin because of your earlier choice. Ashley 9 – Despair Investigate the voice in the tunnels and open the trapdoor. Matt 6 – Psychosis Side with Emily for everything and then try to save her twice in the fire tower. Em 8 – Revelation Take too long to start the elevator or fail the QTEs as the Wendigo pursues her. Alternatively, survive the encounter for Mike to kill her after learning she was bitten by a Wendigo. Josh 10 – Repentance Fail to find Hannah’s Journal as Sam. Mike 10 – Repentance Don’t select Save Mike when controlling Sam in the final encounter. Fail the Don’t Move timers for Sam to die, forcing Mike to sacrifice himself. Sam 10 – Repentance Fail the Don’t Move sequences inside the cabin on the final encounter.

If you want no one to survive, then this ending will inevitably conclude with Mike as the last man standing, sacrificing himself by igniting the cabin with his lighter. The credits have no police interview in store as no members survived. Instead, the credits showcase how every member died and their time of death.

How to get the good ending where no one dies in Until Dawn

Everyone can survive in the remake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a lot of specific moments where your choice determines a character’s fate. Some are far harder to predict and save than others (poor Matt), while other member’s survival comes down to your reflexes and composure during Don’t Move events. Here is a quick summary of how to save everyone:

Character Chapter Choice Chapter Choice Chapter Choice Chapter Choice Jess 4 – Malevolence Complete quick route QTEs as Mike.

Hide together as Matt. 10 – Repentance Succeed two Don’t Move timers and Hide Together twice as Matt. – – – – Chris 5 – Prey Save Ashley. 6 – Psychosis Shoot yourself as Chris. 8 – Revelation Survive Wendigo encounter. 9 – Despair Reassure Chris as Ashley. Ashley 9 – Despair Rejoin group, don’t investigate voice. – – – – – – Matt 5 – Prey Disagree with Em about fire tower. 6 – Psychosis Don’t hit elk with axe. Try to save Em once and the jump to safety. 10 – Repentance Hide Together with Jess twice and beat two Don’t Move events. – – Em 6 – Psychosis Take flare gun on the outside of the fire tower. 8 – Revelation Go left as you’re being pursued by a Wendigo. Use elevator quickly and complete all QTEs.

Stay on conveyor belt and shoot Wendigo with flare gun when the moment arrives. – – – – Josh 8 – Revelation Select They Hurt Me and I’m So Sorry when talking to Dr. Hill. 10 – Repentance Find Hannah’s journal near the Water Wheel. – – – – Mike 10 – Repentance Select Save Mike as Sam. – – – – – – Sam 10 – Repentance Hide every time the option is available. Make sure you pick Save Mike. Beat every Don’t Move timer. – – – – – –

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy