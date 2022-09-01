All these classics are on their way out.

Classic titles like Assassin’s Creed 2 and Far Cry 3 are dangling by a thread after developer Ubisoft delayed shutting down their servers for one last month.

Devs released an October 2022 update detailing which games would be on the chopping block and how long they had left.

Ubisoft developers shared that they have been looking for a solution (instead of simply deleting access to their older games) over the past month, however, weren’t able to pursue another option.

Ubisoft claims technological reasons were the primary issue in this decision. The developer said: “decommissioning online services for older games is something (they) do not take lightly”, and the technology responsible for keeping these games alive had become “obsolete”.

“As a result, we moved the decommission date from 1 September 2022 to 1 October 2022, and the single-player downloadable content (DLC) of several games on PC—Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed III (2012 release), Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell Blacklist—will be available to download and keep before that date.”

Here’s a list of all the games with no servers from Oct. 1:

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

For PC players, this huge Ubisoft server shutdown will wipe any undownloaded sections of older titles. By downloading the DLC before the Oct. 1 doomsday, players can still keep their content.

Users with DLC add-ons on the remastered versions can breathe a sigh of relief—Ubisoft has confirmed those servers won’t be affected.