Turtle Neck Meat location in Elden Ring: How to find and use Turtle Neck Meat

Elden Ring has a surprising amount of different types of meat you can acquire by killing animals throughout the Lands Between. These items are needed for certain crafting recipes that grant effective and useful buffs. Turtle Neck Meat is one of these crafting materials that can be acquired by, you guessed it, killing turtles.

Turtles are easy to find in Limgrave along the coastlines and other bodies of water. These passive creatures don’t attack and are harmless, so you should have little trouble taking them out. Not every turtle drops Turtle Neck Meat, but killing a few should give you enough. Fast traveling to different locations causes them to respawn, which can help when farming them for materials.

Turtle Neck Meat is needed to craft Pickled Turtle Neck, which temporarily boosts stamina recovery. You’ll also need three Rowa Fruit and one Herba alongside the Turtle Neck Meat. Certain builds require a significant amount of stamina, and this item can help you stay alive in a tough fight.

If you feel bad about killing turtles, you can take out the Bell Bearing Hunter to get the Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing. Take this item to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold to unlock Turtle Neck Meat as a purchasable item. You can also sell Turtle Neck Meat for 10 runes at most merchants if you have a stockpile and want to thin your inventory.