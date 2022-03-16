Herba location in Elden Ring: How to find and use Herba

Herba is a crafting material you’ll often encounter in the first area of Elden Ring. This small plant is easy to find and is needed for multiple crafting recipes, making it worth grabbing almost any time you find it.

When exploring Limgrave, you’ll likely notice a glowing yellow plant in most wooded areas. This is Herba, which is easy to spot among other brush and is easiest to find at night thanks to its yellow glow. You can find Herba very close to the first site of grace and near the Church of Elleh. You’ll also find it across the entire region, so don’t worry if you can’t find it right away.

Herba is needed to craft Staunching Boluses, Neutralizing Boluses, and Picked Turtle Neck. Staunching Boluses negate blood loss, Neutralizing Boluses negate poison, and Picked Turtle Neck temporarily boosts stamina recovery. These are handy items in Elden Ring that are just as helpful in the late game as they are at the beginning.

You’ll need Cookbooks to unlock these recipes, which can be found at most merchants. Make sure to grab the Cookbooks from the Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave and from Kale at the Church of Elleh to expand your crafting library. You’ll also need the Crafting Kit from Kale, so remember to grab that as soon as possible.

Don’t worry about holding too much Herba as you can carry dozens without issue and will likely use it often. Consider grabbing the glowing plant when out and about in Elden Ring.