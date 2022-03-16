FromSoftware hints at future plans for expanding Elden Ring ‘beyond the game itself’

Elden Ring has pushed past 12 million units sold and now FromSoftware is eyeing the future of the franchise.

Elden Ring has been one of the most popular games released this year, hitting over 12 million copies sold in its first month. But only 1 million of the sold units happened in FromSoftware’s home country of Japan, meaning that Elden Ring has become an international hit. Now, it seems that popularity may be inspiring more of the story in the future.

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide,” BANDAI NAMCO president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa said in a press release. “In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

Going off this quote alone, it seems that BANDAI and FromSoftware are formulating plans for whatever comes next in the Elden Ring saga. This is a huge announcement considering the initial game has only been out for three weeks.

Miyakawa doubled down on this statement. “We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world,” Miyakawa said. The term “entertainment” is vague and could mean anything from a TV show to a sequel that’s being discussed.

George R.R. Martin is already known for creating great mythos for TV and novels, so this could be FromSoftware channeling that strength into a new series. It could also be the start of a new game franchise, a la Dark Souls.

No matter what content FromSoftware puts out next, it seems that it’ll have a welcome audience among Elden Ring fans.