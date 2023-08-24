Todd Howard suggests he regrets announcing Elder Scrolls 6 so early

Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard recently hinted that he regrets announcing Elder Scrolls 6 so early, with five years having already passed.

Starfield is lined up as Bethesda’s next big release, with the release date edging ever closer, and the game will be supported long-term with the addition of DLC—the first of which is named Shattered Space.

Both Skyrim and Fallout 4 were provided with several pieces of additional content in their lifespans, with Starfield expected to get the same, if not more dedicated, treatment. All of that pushes a release of Elder Scrolls 6 further into the horizon, which is incredible to think about considering it was 2018 when Howard first announced the sequel to Skyrim.

Half a decade on, information around Elder Scrolls 6 is still extremely limited, and while speaking to GQ, Howard was asked whether he regrets the announcement. “I have asked myself that a lot,” he said. “I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

Given the vast success of Skyrim, it’s natural that there is plenty of excitement and attention placed upon its successor, although fans are likely to continue to face a lengthy wait for its debut—and not even head of Xbox Phil Spencer knows if the game will be on PlayStation, too.

Bethesda is continuing to take its time on the development of Elder Scrolls 6 and, for Howard, the vision is to create the “ultimate fantasy-world simulator.”

With 12 years having already passed since Skyrim was released to the world, the technological advancements made in that period should propel Elder Scrolls 6 into a situation where Howard’s goal is met.

