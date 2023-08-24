Starfield dev has one key piece of advice for fans ahead of launch

Starfield’s head of publishing Pete Hines has provided a crucial piece of advice for fans ahead of the game’s launch.

The countdown to Starfield is rapidly approaching its conclusion, with early access beginning on Aug. 31 ahead of the full release on Sept. 5.

Fans will flock to the game on both dates to begin their adventures across the cosmos and, with so much to do and explore, it will be difficult to work out exactly what you want to do and in what order.

A plethora of side quests will be available alongside the game’s overarching main story, but Hines has provided a crucial tidbit of advice to players before they dive into the universe of Starfield.

“My one piece of advice for folks is: do not ignore your activities. It feels like throwaway stuff that the game is giving you, but there is some amazing stuff in there,” he said during an Xbox livestream at Gamescom.

These activities will “take you to some amazing places and stories”, with Hines advising players to play Starfield in a similar fashion to Skyrim and Fallout 4—do what appeals to you and see where it takes you.

Having such a vast blank slate to interact with in Starfield may be daunting to players unfamiliar with Bethesda titles but it provides a spectacular canvas to work with, which can be utilized in whatever way you want.

It is entirely possible to play hours upon hours of Starfield without even advancing the main quest, instead spinning out an adventure of your own making.

