Today’s Byrdle Answer: All 5 Letter choral music words in 2022 (Updated daily)

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle game created by Josh Wardle, has become a popular daily activity for many players. Each day, the game will pick a new five-letter word that players must guess in up to six tries, with no clues but the letters themselves. The Mastermind-like format used by Wordle inspired a host of alternative versions, including some in other languages and others with a limited pool of words pertaining to a specific theme. This time, the theme is choral music.

Byrdle started as a meme, posted by choral theme account QuireMemes on Twitter in January 2022. Soon after, mathematician Robert Bignall—who is both a “choir nerd” and a “coding nerd”—actually brought the game to life. The idea is the same as Wordle, but “related to choral music.” Possible answers for the game include “proper nouns, plurals, and musical terms in other languages.” Most frequent non-English languages include Latin and Italian.

Introducing…



BYRDLE pic.twitter.com/bhfQrtvUhv — In quires and places where they meme (@QuireMemes) January 11, 2022

Initially, Byrdle followed the same five-letter, six-guess pattern from Wordle, but that has now changed. From Byrdle No. 111 on, words have six letters, and players have up to seven tries to get it right. That is subject to change again in the future, but for now, it is the rule.

If you’re having trouble figuring out the answer, however, we’ve got you covered. Below you will find today’s word and all the previous answers from the game.

Today’s Byrdle answer

Byrdle No. 115 (May 6, 2022): GLORIA

Past Byrdle Answers

Byrdle No. 114 (May 5, 2022): MATINS

MATINS Byrdle No. 113 (May 4, 2022): ANTHEM

ANTHEM Byrdle No. 112 (May 3, 2022): HANDEL

HANDEL Byrdle No. 111 (May 2, 2022): SINGER

SINGER Byrdle No. 110 (May 1, 2022): AMENS

AMENS Byrdle No. 109 (April 30, 2022): ASTON

ASTON Byrdle No. 108 (April 29, 2022): MARIA

MARIA Byrdle No. 107 (April 28, 2022): NOBIS

NOBIS Byrdle No. 106 (April 27, 2022): STAFF

STAFF Byrdle No. 105 (April 26, 2022): FICTA

FICTA Byrdle No. 104 (April 25, 2022): MUNDY

MUNDY Byrdle No. 103 (April 24, 2022): LATIN

LATIN Byrdle No. 102 (April 23, 2022): PIANO

PIANO Byrdle No. 101 (April 22, 2022): HODIE

HODIE Byrdle No. 100 (April 21, 2022): SINGS

SINGS Byrdle No. 99 (April 20, 2022): FIXER

FIXER Byrdle No. 98 (April 19, 2022): FUGAL

FUGAL Byrdle No. 97 (April 18, 2022): ROUND

ROUND Byrdle No. 96 (April 17, 2022): ARISE

ARISE Byrdle No. 95 (April 16, 2022): VIGIL

VIGIL Byrdle No. 94 (April 15, 2022): LOTTI

LOTTI Byrdle No. 93 (April 14, 2022): ROBES

ROBES Byrdle No. 92 (April 13, 2022): ABBEY

ABBEY Byrdle No. 91 (April 12, 2022): AURAL

AURAL Byrdle No. 90 (April 11, 2022): VOICE

VOICE Byrdle No. 89 (April 10, 2022): SCORE

SCORE Byrdle No. 88 (April 9, 2022): MISSA

MISSA Byrdle No. 87 (April 8, 2022): TRIOS

TRIOS Byrdle No. 86 (April 7, 2022): LYRIC

LYRIC Byrdle No. 85 (April 6, 2022): ARIAS

ARIAS Byrdle No. 84 (April 5, 2022): FUGUE

FUGUE Byrdle No. 83 (April 4, 2022): DUETS

DUETS Byrdle No. 82 (April 3, 2022): DOLCE

DOLCE Byrdle No. 81 (April 2, 2022): SONGS

SONGS Byrdle No. 80 (April 1, 2022): TONES

TONES Byrdle No. 79 (March 31, 2022): KINGS

KINGS Byrdle No. 78 (March 30, 2022): CHORD

CHORD Byrdle No. 77 (March 29, 2022): WIDOR

WIDOR Byrdle No. 76 (March 28, 2022): SHAKE

SHAKE Byrdle No. 75 (March 27, 2022): MATER

MATER Byrdle No. 74 (March 26, 2022): VOCAL

VOCAL Byrdle No. 73 (March 25, 2022): PITCH

PITCH Byrdle No. 72 (March 24, 2022): STALL

STALL Byrdle No. 71 (March 23, 2022): FAURE

FAURE Byrdle No. 70 (March 22, 2022): NONET

NONET Byrdle No. 69 (March 21, 2022): PEDAL

PEDAL Byrdle No. 68 (March 20, 2022): STOPS

STOPS Byrdle No. 67 (March 19, 2022): CANON

CANON Byrdle No. 66 (March 18, 2022): MOLTO

MOLTO Byrdle No. 65 (March 17, 2022): THIRD

THIRD Byrdle No. 64 (March 16, 2022): LOBET

LOBET Byrdle No. 63 (March 15, 2022): MEZZO

MEZZO Byrdle No. 62 (March 14, 2022): SWELL

SWELL Byrdle No. 61 (March 13, 2022): CREED

CREED Byrdle No. 60 (March 12, 2022): ONSET

ONSET Byrdle No. 59 (March 11, 2022): OCTET

OCTET Byrdle No. 58 (March 10, 2022): MUSIC

MUSIC Byrdle No. 57 (March 9, 2022): SEGUE

SEGUE Byrdle No. 56 (March 8, 2022): TRILL

TRILL Byrdle No. 55 (March 7, 2022): HYMNS

HYMNS Byrdle No. 54 (March 6, 2022): LOCUS

LOCUS Byrdle No. 53 (March 5, 2022): TONIC

TONIC Byrdle No. 52 (March 4, 2022): HOLST

HOLST Byrdle No. 51 (March 3, 2022): VERSE

VERSE Byrdle No. 50 (March 2, 2022): LENTO

LENTO Byrdle No. 49 (March 1, 2022): TUTTI

TUTTI Byrdle No. 48 (Feb. 28, 2022): MODUS

MODUS Byrdle No. 47 (Feb. 27, 2022): FLATS

FLATS Byrdle No. 46 (Feb. 26, 2022): PSALM

PSALM Byrdle No. 45 (Feb. 25, 2022): DIXIT

DIXIT Byrdle No. 44 (Feb. 24, 2022): PARRY

PARRY Byrdle No. 43 (Feb. 23, 2022): SHARP

SHARP Byrdle No. 42 (Feb. 22, 2022): FORTE

FORTE Byrdle No. 41 (Feb. 21, 2022): SCALE

SCALE Byrdle No. 40 (Feb. 20, 2022): MINOR

MINOR Byrdle No. 39 (Feb. 19, 2022): HAYDN

HAYDN Byrdle No. 38 (Feb. 18, 2022): QUIRE

QUIRE Byrdle No. 37 (Feb. 17, 2022): DRONE

DRONE Byrdle No. 36 (Feb. 16, 2022): LARGO

LARGO Byrdle No. 35 (Feb. 15, 2022): ALTOS

ALTOS Byrdle No. 34 (Feb. 14, 2022): VICAR

VICAR Byrdle No. 33 (Feb. 13, 2022): MAJOR

MAJOR Byrdle No. 32 (Feb. 12, 2022): ELGAR

ELGAR Byrdle No. 31 (Feb. 11, 2022): KYRIE

KYRIE Byrdle No. 30 (Feb. 10, 2022): ALTAR

ALTAR Byrdle No. 29 (Feb. 9, 2022): NOBLE

NOBLE Byrdle No. 28 (Feb. 8, 2022): VERDI

VERDI Byrdle No. 27 (Feb. 7, 2022): SICUT

SICUT Byrdle No. 26 (Feb. 6, 2022): FIFTH

FIFTH Byrdle No. 25 (Feb. 5, 2022): GLORY

GLORY Byrdle No. 24 (Feb. 4, 2022): NOTES

NOTES Byrdle No. 23 (Feb. 3, 2022): SOLOS

SOLOS Byrdle No. 22 (Feb. 2, 2022): SLURS

SLURS Byrdle No. 21 (Feb. 1, 2022): NEUME

NEUME Byrdle No. 20 (Jan. 31, 2022): TEMPO

TEMPO Byrdle No. 19 (Jan. 30, 2022): AGNUS

AGNUS Byrdle No. 18 (Jan. 29, 2022): BREVE

BREVE Byrdle No. 17 (Jan. 28, 2022): SIXTH

SIXTH Byrdle No. 16 (Jan. 27, 2022): FINZI

FINZI Byrdle No. 15 (Jan. 26, 2022): CAROL

CAROL Byrdle No. 14 (Jan. 25, 2022): CLEFS

CLEFS Byrdle No. 13 (Jan. 24, 2022): DYSON

DYSON Byrdle No. 12 (Jan. 23, 2022): MINIM

MINIM Byrdle No. 11 (Jan. 22, 2022): CLERK

CLERK Byrdle No. 10 (Jan. 21, 2022): STAVE

STAVE Byrdle No. 9 (Jan. 20, 2022): TENOR

TENOR Byrdle No. 8 (Jan. 19, 2022): DARKE

DARKE Byrdle No. 7 (Jan. 18, 2022): TRIAD

TRIAD Byrdle No. 6 (Jan. 17, 2022): ORGAN

ORGAN Byrdle No. 5 (Jan. 16, 2022): ZADOK

ZADOK Byrdle No. 4 (Jan. 15, 2022): CREDO

CREDO Byrdle No. 3 (Jan. 14, 2022): CHANT

CHANT Byrdle No. 2 (Jan. 13, 2022): MOTET

MOTET Byrdle No. 1 (Jan. 12, 2022): CHOIR

Each day, developer Brignall also gives some insight on the word chosen for the day before. He will not spoil the current word, but instead explain the context, because it is such a specific niche. You can check out his thread on Twitter: