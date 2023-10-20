This ridiculously cute Song of Nunu music video could hint at what’s to come in the game

Many obstacles stand in the way of their journey together.

An exclusive music video on Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story was unveiled, ahead of its release on Nov. 1.

It shows how League of Legends‘ Runeterra characters Nunu and Willump travel together as friends. It features stunning visuals, but might also hint at some elements that players could encounter in the upcoming game.

It appears the musical instrument Nunu plays at the start of the song might be what allows him to interact with runes for puzzles that the developer already revealed through previous teasers.

It also shows Willump, the yeti, throwing Nunu on a platform. That could also be in the game, since Nunu will be sometimes progressing alone on small surfaces, as shown in a teaser.

Be ready to be yeeted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The video also features a scary appearance of Lissandra. It’s not new, however, that she’s going to be the villain of Riot Forge’s game. It’s also been confirmed Braum, Volibear, and Ornn will be included.

It also showed Nunu battling enemies out, similar to another video, but it’s still unclear how fighting is going to be handled in the game.

The “You and Me Makes Us” music video doesn’t seem to include images of the game as it will be, however, so those are only hints of elements that may or may not appear.

The song was created in partnership with songwriter and producer Deegan Reeves, known as DEEGAN. It was directed by The Hit House’s Jan Xavier and shows the true spirit of the Holiday season through Nunu and Willump’s adorable friendship.

The developer previously described the title as a “warm, wholesome story” and music video is giving that same vibe. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is planned to release on Nov. 1. It will be available on PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG) and Nintendo Switch.

The developer said that the game would be introduced to more platforms in the future, though. Fans can already pre-purchase the game for $29.99.

