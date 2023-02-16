When does Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story release?

Since League of Legends celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2019, Riot Games started branching out and releasing other smashing hits like VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Soon after League’s birthday, Riot Forge, a publishing label within Riot Games, was founded.

In 2021, Riot Forge published its first game—Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Continuing to expand League’s universe, Riot Forge announced its next three projects will be Song of Nunu, CONV/ERGENCE, and The Mageseeker. Originally, Song of Nunu was supposed to come out on March 30, 2022, but in October 2022 Riot Forge announced the game will be released “sometime in 2023.”

Until Feb. 15, we lived in ignorance, not knowing the exact Song of Nunu’s release date. But, in The Mageseeker announcement, Riot Forge shed light on the release date of a lovely game that brings the story of Nunu and Wilump. So, here’s the most recent info we know about the release of Song of Nunu.

When does Song of Nunu release?

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a single-player narrative adventure game developed by Tequila Works featuring Nunu and Willump from Riot Games’ MOBA, League. The second League story will invite its players to explore the frozen tundra of the Freljord, unfold secrets buried deep below the glacial fields, and experience the League universe from a new perspective. The story will follow Nunu and Willump as the two best friends travel across the frozen land in search of the boy’s mother.

The single-player adventure will feature numerous puzzles and enemies that will hinder the journey of the Boy and the Yeti, thus challenging the players in various ways. League fans can also expect to encounter other champions present on the Rift as well, including the Ice Witch Lissandra, as seen in the trailer for the game.

According to the latest Riot Forge blog post, fans can expect the story to release in Fall 2023. The company didn’t share any exact dates, but judging by the releases of Ruined Kind and Hextech Mayhem, which were released in the months of November and October respectively, we can assume we’ll be learning the story of Nunu and Wilump in October or November 2023.

This article will be updated when more details about the game is available.