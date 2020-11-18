The Game Awards 2020 nominees have been revealed

CoD: Warzone, Among Us, and Fall Guys are among the nominees.

The Last of Us: Part II leads the way with nine different nominations for The Game Awards 2020, set to take place digitally next month.

Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic story of revenge released in June to mixed reviews, especially from the community, but it’s been recognized in a big way by The Game Awards’ committee this year.

Fittingly, both Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey, the actors who played Ellie and Abby respectively, are nominated for Best Performance. It should be an interesting battle.

The nominees for the biggest award of the night, Game of the Year, are The Last of Us: Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom: Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and Hades.

Surprise hit games Among Us and Fall Guys both received multiple nominations—and rightfully so. Both games took off during the summer while many people around the world stayed at home during the pandemic.

Esports were also shown a lot of love, with awards for Best Esports Game, Best Esports Athlete, Best Esports Team, Best Esports Coach, Best Esports Event, and Best Esports Host.

Meanwhile, TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, and Valkyrae are among the streamers nominated for Content Creator of the Year, recognizing the best in the broadcasters who kept many entertained in 2020.

The Game Awards 2020 streams live on Dec. 10.