The best strategy to beat the Suika Game

Suika Game a.k.a. Watermelon Game, is the latest fruit-merging puzzle game that’s taken the world by storm. Beating it, however, will require a bit more strategy than you think.

The game is simple to play, costs pennies, and can give you hours of fun. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to beat Suika Game.

Can you beat the Suika Game?

Image via Nintendo

First things first, can you even beat this game? Not really. If you play the game well, it can go on indefinitely. There’s no time limit, only higher scores.

For some, beating the game means making a Watermelon. After all, that is the name of the game. For others, beating the game means merging two Watermelons, which makes them disappear.

For those who can’t get enough of the Suika Game, do all of the above as many times as they can and get the highest score possible.

Whatever you might consider winning, here are a few strategies to help you out:

Strategies for beating Suika Game

Learn the merging order

If you’re new to the game, this is the first thing you need to know. Learn which two fruits create another fruit.

Two cherries create a strawberry

Two strawberries make a grape bunch

Two bunches of grapes make a dekopon

Two dekopons make a persimmon (orange)

Two persimmons make an apple

Two apples make a pear

Two pears make a peach

Two peaches make a pineapple

Two pineapples make a melon

Two melons make a watermelon

Two watermelons disappear when they touch



You’ll learn this naturally as you play the game, but if you ever forget, there is always a circle on the right side of the screen that shows you the merging order.

You know which fruit comes next

Next fruit and merging order Suika game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in Tetris, you know what the next object that’s going to fall is. This can give you a huge advantage when dropping the currently held item. If you are going for a merge, consider what the next fruit will be. Don’t just create a persimmon if the next item in the order will be a persimmon. Always consider the next fruit before dropping the one you are currently holding.

Tip: When playing Suika Game it’s important to keep in mind that your score is never dependent on speed. There’s no time limit, and you don’t receive any bonuses for clearing things quickly. Take your time, and enjoy your fruit-combining!

Be careful when dropping fruits at the edge of the screen

If you are playing on the Nintendo Switch, you need to be careful of this control mechanic. When trying to drop a fruit on either the very left or the very right edge of the screen, you can accidentally make the cursor jump to the other edge unintentionally. This can completely mess up your game. To avoid this, make sure you take your finger off the joy-con whenever you are dropping a fruit on either edge. You’ll thank us later.

Consider the momentum

Fruits in the Suika Game have physics, which can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. You’ll often have to drop a smaller fruit on top of a larger fruit, and when you do, the smaller fruit will roll down on either side. Always consider the physics and gravity and use them to your advantage. If a fruit is going to roll down and merge with another fruit, drop it. However, if that fruit is going to roll and block a possible merge of two different fruits, drop it somewhere else. There’s nothing worse than dropping a smaller fruit, like a strawberry, and having it fall between two larger fruits and preventing a merge.

Sometimes, you just have to wait

A fruit may roll down. Suika Game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While we are on the subject of momentum, fruits don’t necessarily stop moving as soon as they hit the ground or stop rolling. This is especially true when you merge two fruits together. Quite often, fruits stuck between other fruits will move around because of the game’s physics and gravity. Don’t do anything rash until the fruits have completely stopped moving. I often waited for a few seconds and just watched two fruits squeezing down other fruits while I cheered: “Come on, strawberries! Touch already!” and it actually happened. However, even if this doesn’t work, you can always…

Use a fruit to knock a fruit

Sometimes, you just need a little push, and the same goes for the Suika Game fruits, apparently. You’ll often have two fruits (usually larger ones like Peaches) stuck between two smaller ones, only pixels away from touching. What you can do in these situations is drop another fruit on top of one of them, which might give them the necessary force to make them touch and merge. Seriously, don’t underestimate the power of a grape when dropped on an apple (that’s something I never thought I would say).

Quickly dropping two fruits in quick succession is rarely a good idea

You may think that dropping two of the same fruits quickly will make them merge before they roll down a hill of fruits, but that rarely happens. You have to wait a whole second after dropping a fruit before you can drop another one, which is more than enough time for the first fruit to roll down and get stuck in a weird place.

Trust me, the developers probably knew players would try this, which is exactly why they added that tiny delay between fruit drops.

Never throw a tiny fruit between two larger fruits

Suka Game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a huge no-no. The last thing you want to have is two melons just standing there, not being able to touch because there is a strawberry between them. To avoid this from happening, don’t ever drop a smaller fruit (cherry, strawberry, grapes) between two larger ones. Because of the physics and the momentum, these will often create a gap between the larger fruits, and that could become problematic to clear, or worse, it could make you lose the whole game.

Just because you can merge two fruits doesn’t mean you should

As tempting as it may be, you shouldn’t always go for a merge. Sure, you can create an apple by dropping a persimmon on the other persimmon, but what then? Do you just block all the fruit underneath the newly formed apple, or is there a way to clear out the clutter? Consider the outcome before going for a merge. And that brings me to the best strategy I can give you about this game…

Plan ahead

Suika Game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Suika Game has no time limit, so take full advantage of that small fact. Look at all the fruits, predict what will happen after you drop the fruit you are already holding, and only then drop it. The hastier you play, the harder the game will be, so take your time. Sometimes, even one clumsy move is all it takes to ruin your game, so don’t let that happen to you. If you play carefully and plan ahead, you may even end up on the worldwide leaderboard.

And that’s the strategy on how to beat the Suika Game. If you can’t find the game on the Nintendo Switch, we have a guide on how to find the Suika Game.