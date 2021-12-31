The best players on Evil Geniuses

The Evil Geniuses organization has been synonymous with success as one of the oldest and most well-known esports entities in North America. The EG brand was founded in 1999 and first competed in titles like Quake and Counter-Strike. Over the past two decades, it’s built a tradition of winning across numerous titles.

EG has collected a lot of hardware over the years, including some of the most elusive and sought-after titles in all of esports like the Aegis of Champions from Dota 2’s The International. With such a championship pedigree, it makes sense that EG acquires and attracts some of the top talents in the world across multiple games.

Here are some of the best players signed to EG right now.

Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong – League of Legends

Photo via Riot Games

It’s safe to say that EG’s League of Legends roster for 2022 looks stacked, making it hard to pick just one player from arguably the org’s best lineup since re-joining the NA LCS. EG recently picked up two studs in All-Pro LCS support Vulcan and reigning LEC MVP jungler Inspired. AD carry Danny made the second All-Pro team and won Rookie of the Year in his first split last year.

But you have to give the edge to EG’s veteran top laner Impact, a former world champion who’s been a consistent source of excellence in the LCS for years. With EG, he picked up second All-Pro Team honors in both 2021 splits and has an All-Pro nod in six of the past seven splits. His consistency was a pivotal part of EG’s overachieving 2021 season, and with such a star-studded roster going into 2022, EG has championship aspirations.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev – Dota 2

Photo via Valve

EG isn’t just one of the most successful NA organizations in the history of Dota 2, it’s perhaps the only top-tier organization left in NA Dota 2. EG’s track record speaks for itself. The org has over a handful of TI appearances, including the 2015 victory off the legendary “$6 million Echo Slam” from Universe. EG is the third highest-earning organization of all time in terms of prize pool earnings, with a vast majority (over $21 million) of that coming from Dota 2.

Like EG’s League roster, the org’s Dota 2 roster is packed full of talent. But there’s no one like the team’s veteran mainstay, Arteezy. Excusing a year spent with Team Secret between two separate stints, Arteezy has been a driving force for success at EG since February 2014. He hasn’t missed a TI since that time, although tragically he was with Secret the year EG won. Statistically, he’s one of the greats, perhaps even the greatest, to never win a TI yet.

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean – Fighting games

Screengrab via WePlay Esports

In the realm of fighting games, it’s hard to carve out a spot in the top tier of any game. But doing so in multiple games over the span of years while being an LGBTQ+ icon and wearing a fursuit while doing so? Only one person can pull that off: SonicFox.

SonicFox has notched five different Evo championships in Injustice: Gods Among Us, Mortal Kombat X and 11, as well as Dragon Ball FighterZ. They’ve also won in events for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Skullgirls, and other titles as well. They signed with EG in March 2020 less than two weeks after their triumph at Final Kombat. And at only 23, they’ve shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.