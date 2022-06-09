Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge release date might have leaked

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will release this summer, and new information found in the South Korean Nintendo eShop might have just revealed an exact date.

Shredder’s Revenge was announced in March 2021, with trailers released in August 2021 and February 2022. It was also one of the most popular—and best—games showcased at PAX East in April. So far, the studios have not announced an official release date for the game, only the “Summer 2022” window.

But according to a fan on Twitter, the South Korean NIntendo eShop is giving that information away: He noticed that the game’s page now mentions a June 16 release. Some fans speculate that it could be announced during the rumored June 15 Nintendo Direct, or even the upcoming Summer Game Fest.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge releases on June 15th/16th via Nintendo South Korea Eshop. A Nintendo Direct is also rumoured to air on the same possible an shadow drop. pic.twitter.com/2AvdpbzQdW — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) June 9, 2022

With old-school gameplay and pixel-art graphics, Shredder’s Revenge should please longtime fans of the franchise, especially those who played the games from the 1980s and 1990s. It even features the four original voice actors from the 1987 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The game is a side-scrolling beat ‘em up developed by Canadian studio Tribute Games and published by French company Dotemu, in partnership with Nickelodeon. In it, there are two game modes, one of which is a classic arcade mode. The other is a new story mode, set across several locations from the franchise. Up to four people can play together as some of the most iconic characters in the series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this summer. Although the new information was not yet confirmed by the developers, you can add the game to your wishlist on your favorite console or platform to be notified when it’s available.