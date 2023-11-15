Suicide Squad devs give villains surprising new tools to traverse game’s massive map

They definitely came up with a creative solution.

Rocksteady devs gave fans some insight on their upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League today, Nov. 15, in a video posted to YouTube. Among the notable features, players will quickly become familiar with what they call “traversals.”

The new DC Comic-inspired game takes place on a massive city map, akin to many other games in the superhero genre. In order to navigate Metropolis, players will have to use the special movement abilities of each member of the Suicide Squad.

However, with most of these anti-heroes not necessarily being known for their traversing abilities, the developers had to get creative. In the first few scenes of the game, they created a way for Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang to obtain new gadgets that will allow them to quickly maneuver around the city.

In gameplay footage shared by Rocksteady, we learned members of the Suicide Squad start their journey to save the world by visiting a superhero museum with a few notable artifacts. In an early cut scene, the anti-heroes break a display case to grab a few of the items they think might be especially useful.

Captain Boomerang goes first by taking Dr. Sivana’s Speed Force Gauntlet, which he uses throughout the game to achieve super-human speed. Harley Quinn takes Batman’s Bat-Drone and Grapnel Gun, essentially giving her Spiderman-like traversing abilities, and Deadshot steals Gizmo’s Jetpack. While King Shark doesn’t take any items from the display case, he shares with everyone that he apparently has some sort of superhuman jumping powers, enabling him to jump from building to building.

It might’ve been a challenge to give the Suicide Squad movement abilities in a large map like the one Rocksteady made for this game. However, this creative and thematic solution of stealing gadgets will certainly be a fun excuse for experiencing these anti-heroes in ways we’re not used to when the game comes out in February.