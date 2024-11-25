Strinova string sequence, explained

Strinova is a third-person PvP shooter with anime characters featuring a gacha mechanic to pull for cosmetics. To try to get an item from the gacha banners, you must use the Memory Sequences and construct a string sequence.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strinova‘s gacha system, including the string sequence and your odds of getting a legendary item.

How does string sequence work in Strinova?

Bring your lucky charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The gacha system in Strinova is similar to what you can see in games like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves, except you pull for cosmetics instead of playable agents. At the time of writing, there are two available banners: Shadow Rose (limited-time) and Reconstruction (permanent).

You must enter up to 10 sequence segments when you open the draw screen. The amount you can enter depends on how many Memory Sequences you have, with 10 being the maximum. This is why the game says filling all segments grants the best results.

There are singular (yellow) and dual (blue) segments, and the string sequence you enter is purely for aesthetic purposes, as the drop rates remain the same regardless of what you enter. You can use this moment to create your lucky sequence or simply select Random for the game to do the work for you.

Strinova gacha chances explained

You only have so much time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chances of getting a specific item from the banner are similar to what you might see in other gacha games. The base chance of getting a featured legendary item is quite low, but there are a number of pulls you need to make to guarantee yourself the reward.

Here are the item rarities and their drop chances in Strinova:

Rarity Base chance Overall chance (including guaranteed minimum) Guarantee Legendary 0.65 percent 1.7 percent 80 draws Epic Five percent 5.8 percent 30 draws Rare 24 percent 24.3 percent N/A Refined 70.4 percent 68.2 percent N/A

Whenever you pull a legendary item, you can get either a weapon skin or an outfit (there are always two in the legendary set). If you get a legendary weapon skin, your next legendary will be an outfit, and vice versa.

The only exception is the Reconstruction banner, which has five legendary sets. You can target a specific set using the Directed Sequence available as a pre-registration reward in your mailbox and from the Advanced Warrant PLUS (the premium battle pass upgrade with 25 levels).

