Steam leak reveals Forza Horizon 5’s first expansion to be Hot Wheels crossover

The Forza Horizon franchise has enjoyed a multitude of crossover DLCs throughout its history, and for the first time, one of them could be returning for round two. A now-deleted store listing on Steam suggested the first expansion coming to Forza Horizon 5 would be Hot Wheels themed, a partnership with the toy car brand that was first explored in Forza Horizon 3.

Very little information about the Hot Wheels expansion came with the leaked listing, with only a promotional image caught and posted to Reddit before it was quickly taken down again. The user also posted an archived version of the Steam store page in case of such a takedown occurring.

With the joint Xbox and Bethesda showcase taking place this weekend, the announcement of the expansion was most likely planned to arrive in the coming days. The leak may tell us that the Hot Wheels expansion is on its way, but more information on what it includes in terms of new tracks, cars, and campaign offerings will have to wait until developer Playground Games opens the floodgates for any trailers and previews.

The original Hot Wheels expansion in Forza Horizon 3 launched in 2017, which included a new campaign that took players across islands off the coast of Australia that were all interconnected via the iconic orange tracks, corkscrews, and loops of Hot Wheels raceways. It also featured 10 new cars, many of which were notable vehicles from the Hot Wheels toy line, such as the Bone Shaker and the Twin Mill. It remains to be seen if any of these cars will make their return in Forza Horizon 5 or if the new Hot Wheels expansion will bring with it a new lineup.

Forza fans interested in seeing if this leak will come to fruition should keep their eyes on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, which is set to begin on June 12 at 12pm CT.