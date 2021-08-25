Splitgate launches season zero featuring new map, battle pass, and Infection game mode

Splitgate, the free-to-play PvP portal shooter that rose to popularity this past summer via its latest beta and arrival on consoles, is now launching its first season, season zero. The inaugural season was announced during Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021 and is free to acquire on Steam, Playstation, and Xbox beginning Aug. 25.

Season zero will introduce Karman Station to the map pool, described as a “reimagining” of the original map, Outpost. The improved Karman Station will replace Outpost in the pool of maps.

Image via 1047 Studios

The season zero battle pass will include 100 levels of items for players to unlock as the season progresses. This will include weapon skins, armor, name tags, banners, experience boosts, currency, and much more. Players can also acquire all the levels by purchasing the premium pass.

Contamination is a new game mode that will seem quite familiar to Infection game modes from other popular shooters like Call of Duty and Halo. Two teams of four will face off: the Contaminated and Human teams. The Contaminated team starts with just bats and has to kill members of the Human team who only have shotguns. A Human who’s killed joins the Contaminated team and the game ends when time runs out or when all players are contaminated. Contamination is now included in a new playlist, Casual Team Rumble, along with Big Head Snipers, Splitball, Gun Game, and Teabag Confirmed.

Numerous quality-of-life upgrades have been added as well, including a final kill cam, balances to the pistol, a custom games browser, more Elo division for ranked, and several more.