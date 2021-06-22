Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft DLC now available

Expect a lot of players to be running around at the speed of sound.

Sega and Mojang are speeding things up with a new crossover, bringing Sonic the Hedgehog into Minecraft along with elements from the other iconic series.

This partnership was teased during the Sonic 30th anniversary stream last month. But now, players can get their hands on the DLC and start a new infinite 3D runner.

It's Sonic's turn to be yeeted into Minecraft. pic.twitter.com/0iHWFWTKnh — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 22, 2021

Just like with other big crossovers, the Minecraft DLC for Sonic is implementing more than just characters, though. Knuckles, Amy, Tails, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and more are going to make an appearance along with the blue blur. This includes maps based on Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, plenty of Rings to collect, and a special server event.

The Hive, a Minecraft mini-game server, will be hosting a two-week server-hub takeover featuring mini-games and a few surprises based on Sonic, with something “special” set to happen on one of the weekends.

All players can claim a free Sonic Character Creator item from the Minecraft Marketplace too, while the DLC itself is 1,340 Minecoins. That includes 24 skins, new achievements, and a new Eggman Mode challenge.