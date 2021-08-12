Rockstar reportedly finalizing work on 3 Grand Theft Auto remasters for release later this year

Grand Theft Auto fans might have something to look forward to outside of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online now. A new report is pointing to Rockstar Games developing remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Rumors about the possibility of PlayStation 2-era GTA remasters have circulated within the community for some time now, and now Kotaku is now reporting that at least three have reached the final stages of development.

The report notes that the games are being remastered using Unreal Engine, but will use a mix of old and new graphics, by one of Rockstar’s newest studios, Rockstar Dundee, previously known as Ruffian Games. The same sources told Kotaku that the studio is also heavily involved in helping the main GTA team with the GTA V next-gen ports that are set to release later this year.

According to reports, the remasters were originally going to be packaged into the next-gen ports of GTA V and GTA Online before the idea was changed and they were going to launch as a separate collection earlier this year. Due to development complications, these remastered games are now reportedly set for a late October or early November release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile as a digital-only bundle.

Despite this initial lineup, Kotaku noted its sources think the PC and mobile ports could get pushed to 2022 as the developers focus on the console versions.

Kotaku also briefly mentioned that sources have shared internal plans for potential ports and remasters of games like Red Dead Redemption. But Rockstar as a whole is focusing on the remasters, the Nov. 11 launch of the GTA V next-gen port, and the standalone version of GTA Online, which is supposed to launch later this year.