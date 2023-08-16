Remnant 2 patch addresses crashing, trophy issues for console players

Gunfire Games’ pursuit of peace and tranquility following the July launch of Remnant 2 continues as the devs released an Aug. 15 patch that addresses two of the game’s most scrutinized issues among console players—crashing and missing trophies.

As has been par for the course for AAA game releases in recent memory, Remnant 2 still has its fair share of bugs and glitches that may muddy the experience to varying degrees from player to player. For PlayStation and Xbox players, two of the most prominent examples would be problems related to crashing and trophies that aren’t being awarded when they’re supposed to.

On Aug. 15, however, Gunfire Games released a pair of patches for PlayStation and Xbox that do appear to go a long way in fixing these issues.

Although those on Xbox are urged to keep an eye out for an additional update that will include other balance changes, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements already released on PC and PlayStation, this rollout does appear to address Remnant 2’s crashing and trophy issues for all those on console.

On the performance side of things, both patches mention that PlayStation and Xbox players should have received optimizations to improve the game’s overall performance, as well as fixes for multiple reported crash bugs. As to be expected, it appears there’s still plenty of more work that can be done on this front.

More surprising is the fact that these patches also included what seems like Gunfire Games’ official fix for the trophy and achievement issues players have encountered thus far. Unfortunately, it does not appear that this is the all-encompassing solution that many may have been expecting or hoping for though.

In the patch notes, the devs revealed that they “retroactively fixed several trophies that weren’t tracked correctly.” As such, upon updating the game and touching the World Stone, players should notice that many of the trophies that were giving them issues should be awarded as promised.

Beyond those, however, a dev by the name of John_Remnant explained on the official Remnant 2 Discord server that some trophies are still going to be addressed in another future patch, while others can’t be simply fixed retroactively and will require players to earn them again.

In particular, the “Proving Grounds” and “Maxed Out!” Trait-related trophies are said to be two that are still planned to be retroactively awarded after a future patch. Meanwhile, “Scrap Collector” and “Scrap Hoarder” are slightly different affairs, as players will need to have the minimum amount of scrap to acquire them at the time of touching the World Stone post-patch.

Lastly, John_Remnant confirmed that the “Am I Seeing This?,” “Ghost in the Machine,” and “Not So Special Now” trophies are not possible to award retroactively and will need to be reacquired as any progress players were making towards these achievements in Co-Op or Adventure Mode prior to the Aug. 4 patch on PC, Aug. 8 on PlayStation 5, and Aug. 15 on Xbox potentially did not count.

If you’re still running into issues with trophies that weren’t explicitly mentioned in John_Remnant’s post, it seems you just might need to wait for another patch.

