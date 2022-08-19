Five long years after its original early-access release, the fifth main-entry into the Quake series, Quake Champions, has emerged from its early access cocoon and immediately made its way onto Xbox Game Pass for PC players.

Id Software’s first-person shooter was released as an early-access title in 2017, and sat seemingly idle for what felt like eternity.

Bethesda triumphantly announced its freedom from the early access shackles on its Steam page and at Bethesda’s Quakecon event on Aug. 18 and confirmed more good news too— it will now be on Xbox Game Pass PC.

Here’s a list today’s new additions to the Xbox Game Pass PC:

An ES Legend: Battlespire

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

TES Adventures: Redguard

Quake 4

Quake Champions

Quakecon’s digital-only event has taken a step away from its usual home in Dallas, Texas. The event will be running from Aug. 18 to 20, and has a large list of companies to look out for.

In an announcement on Quakecon’s website, they explained their reasoning for keeping the event online this year, saying “an event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.”

Image via id Software

Quake Champions sports a wide array of characters, including Wolfenstien’s BJ Blazkowics and DOOM’s deadly main character, Doom Slayer.

The free-to-play game is among the incredibly popular Quake series and is based on fast movement mechanics and pinpoint aim which carries on to each successor as id Softwares catalog progresses.