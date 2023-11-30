PS Plus free games December 2023: This month’s PlayStation Plus titles

There are a couple of indie gems in this one.

Sony has announced the lineup of the PlayStation Plus free monthly games for December 2023, with three titles in the monthly lineup.

The titles will be available to download at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, Dec. 5 until Monday, Jan. 1, and will give players plenty to dive into in the run-up to the festive season. You can see each of the PS Plus free games for December 2023 detailed below.

Lego 2K Drive

Brickloads of fun. Image via 2K.

Released in May 2023, Lego 2K Drive provides family fun in brick form as players travel to the not-so-creatively-named Bricklandia to compete for the Sky Trophy. Along the way, there are races to win, side quests to complete, and plenty of collectibles to hunt.

One of the biggest draws of Lego 2K Drive, however, is the multiplayer functionality. Split screen options come alongside six-player online modes, with crossplay included with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S, so you can play with your friends no matter what platform they are on.

It’s an easy game to pick up and play, so it’s perfect for the festive season and can be enjoyed by all the family.

Powerwash Simulator

Plenty of cleaning to do. Image via Square Enix

Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Though may sound like one of those household jobs you keep putting off, but, unlike the real world where you can get wet, cold, and may have to socialize, you can stay dry and warm with Powerwash Simulator.

Players are tasked with, you guessed it, cleaning surfaces in Powerwash Simulator with their trusty tool with jobs varying from cleaning a playground to a steam train. Completing jobs earns money, which you can then use to purchase better tools and tackle muckier jobs.

You don’t have to tackle the dirt alone either, as online co-op options are available.

Sable

What a view. Image via Shedworks.

In Sable, players will “embark on a unique and unforgettable journey” to venture across deserts and other landscapes, with ruins of old spaceships to find, and a story that will grip you from start to finish.

Sable is the debut game from developer Shedworks and there is plenty to do, with a customizable hoverbike, characters to help, collectibles to pick up, and puzzles to solve. If that’s not enough, you can fill out your Vivarium with bugs and fish—which, if Animal Crossing is anything to go by, is extremely addictive.

The PS5 version of Sable features haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance on the controller, a feature that isn’t available on other platforms.