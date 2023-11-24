Prison Architect 2 all but confirmed after South Korean age rating is revealed

A sequel to management sim Prison Architect may be announced in the near future after fans noticed it had received an age rating in South Korea.

Released in 2015 for PC, Prison Architect, as the name suggests, sees you building and managing your own prison. It must’ve proved very popular since it not only saw console and mobile ports, but kept receiving post-launch updates and DLC for eight years; its final update only dropped six months ago in May.

Yet it sounds like a sequel is already on the cards. As spotted by Twitter user Kurakasis on Nov. 23, a Prison Architect 2 rating was posted to the website for Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, with Paradox Interactive’s name attached to it (that’s the publisher with the rights to the first game).

While no such sequel has been formally announced, Paradox did appear to tease one as part of its final update for the first Prison Architect. The patch notes on Steam stated, “While we’re closing this chapter, the book is certainly not yet finished,” and the brief update trailer ended with one of the game’s 2D animated characters turning into a 3D model, which could point to the sequel going full 3D. For context, the original game features a top-down 2D perspective. There is a hidden 3D option, but the character models don’t look as detailed as the one seen in the update trailer.

The discovery was soon shared on Reddit and the responses are mixed. Some fans are clearly excited for the sequel, but others aren’t as thrilled, if only because of Paradox’s involvement. Originally, Prison Architect was developed and published by British studio Introversions Software, but it was sold to Paradox in 2019.

“[Prison Architect] was an incredible game, have to admit it took a long time to master. But Paradox in the main seat is a pass for me,” says PaManiacOwa.

TECPlayz2-0 is even more displeased, saying, “Oh God please no! I don’t want to see how they butchered the sequel, and cut up the base [game] to sell as DLC.”

2Dement3D sounds far more optimistic, saying, “Loved the first game. Given that there was a hint that a sequel game was going to be in 3D, hopefully there’s still a good amount of content at launch, whenever it releases.”