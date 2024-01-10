Portal Revolution: Chapter Four, Chamber 14 walkthrough

Just like in any Portal game, Portal: Revolution has levels that look unsolvable but are actually pretty straightforward—you’ll just need to use that noggin of yours!

Chamber 14 is the final level of Chapter Four’s “The Diversion” and is the last thing standing between you and the Spire. In this walkthrough, I’ll quickly explain how to complete this Chamber so that you can continue your adventure.

How to complete Chapter Four, Chamber 14 in Portal: Revolution

This portal setup is the main logic for the Chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Chamber 14 the goal is quite simple: use the launchpad to throw yourself and the cube to the destination. Start by opening portals on the wall with the bullseye target and the wider white wall. Step on the launchpad to travel through these portals to the main area of the level.

You’ll land by the button, press it and the cube should drop on the launchpad following you into the portals. Now that you have a cube, look around and note where the door and the pressure plate are as well as the ramps leading to them.

Cube prepped for launch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below the platform with the button, there’s a power switch. Use it to turn off the power in the Chamber and take the cube to the launchpad. It’s disabled so the cube won’t immediately launch. Go back to the main area and now you can set up the portals for the cube. Place one on the wall with the bullseye target and the other on the ramp that aims at the pressure plate. Turn on the switch and see the cube fly. It should land perfectly on the plate, but even if it doesn’t, that’s fine.

Now it’s your turn. To get to the launchpad, open the blue portal on the ramp that aims for the exit, and orange by the launchpad. Go through and now open the orange portal at the bullseye target. Colors are important so that you don’t accidentally close the portal on the ramp. Step on the launchpad and fly to the door. If your cube didn’t land properly now is the time to adjust it and open the door.

The portal that’ll take you to the exit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Congratulations test subject, you’ve completed Chamber 14 in Chapter Four of Portal: Revolution!