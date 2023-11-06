PlayStation users say goodbye to X integration as sharing media becomes more difficult

X, the rebranded social media platform formerly and more commonly known as Twitter, has faced a lot of backlash since Elon Musk took over as owner in 2022, and now Sony has decided to cut ties with the platform for its PlayStation consoles.

The integration setup in which players could easily upload images or videos to Twitter from their PlayStation is ending in mid-November.

Starting on Nov. 13, PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles will no longer have Twitter/X integration, so players will not be able to upload images directly to Twitter from their console. Aside from downloading screenshots and sharing them to other PlayStation users, this means the only way to access content and post it on social media online is through the PS App.

Ironically enough, I used the Twitter integration system to get this screenshot of the notification every PlayStation user got on Nov. 6. It has always been easy to post content from PlayStation consoles to Twitter thanks to this connection, with the console adding #PS4share or #PS5share depending on which one you used. Even now, if you search up those hashtags on Twitter, you’ll find plenty of content from players who love posting their content online, and the ease that integration offers.

There weren’t other significant integrations for the console outside Twitter until the PS App was introduced and developed with that in mind. Despite the app’s creation in 2011, the PS4 and PS5 updates for the app marked the biggest improvements, giving players the ability to download games to the console or use it as a remote.

Now, with the removal of Twitter integration from PlayStation consoles, the PS App will be the key way fans get easy access to their screenshots and videos. Getting used to this app is easy, thankfully enough, as someone who has used it frequently for screenshots for games like Alan Wake 2 and Spider-Man 2.

How to link the PlayStation App to a PlayStation console

To start, download the PS App on your phone of choice via the Google Play Store or the App Store. After opening the app and signing in with your PlayStation account, make sure that you’re on the same Internet connection as your console.

Then, go to the app’s settings and open the Link Console to App option. Follow the instructions on the console and app to complete the connection.

After that is done, you’ll find five different tabs on the PS App at the bottom of the screen. Go to the one named Game Library, labelled by a bunch of boxes with a controller underneath. Opening that will show all the games on your console, but there are two tabs near the top of the screen for the Game Library section, one for games and the other for captures.

The Game Library capture screen from the PS App. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Captures section, and it will show all saved content on your console since the connection with the PS App, from menu screenshots to game videos. Tapping the image or video will open it, and give the user the option to share it via PlayStation’s messaging, show the details of the image, or download it to your phone.

Downloading it as a regular image or video allows users to post it wherever they please. Players can still easily put their content online, but it takes a couple more steps now.

Considering how much Sony was counting on their Share buttons for their PS4 and PS5 allowing for content to easily be posted online, the evolution of Twitter and removal of other social media connections has made it more difficult than ever before. The PS App works fine for it, but it’s still an extra step on a staircase that didn’t exist beforehand.