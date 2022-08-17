The NBA 2K franchise has been at the forefront of hoop culture since 2K’s first game was released in 1999. It’s always been a classic, immersive experience that makes users feel like they’re playing on the court, all from the comfort of their couches. This year’s release, NBA 2K23, developed by Visual Concepts, is available […]

The NBA 2K franchise has been at the forefront of hoop culture since 2K’s first game was released in 1999. It’s always been a classic, immersive experience that makes users feel like they’re playing on the court, all from the comfort of their couches.

This year’s release, NBA 2K23, developed by Visual Concepts, is available for pre-order and is soon to be hitting shelves.

Last time around, NBA 2K22 was one of the most downloaded PlayStation games of 2021, meaning NBA 2K23 will have to be a slam dunk to live up to its predecessor’s standards.

A giant detailed list of updates and new features were provided on the NBA 2K website, highlighting aims to improve “authenticity”, ensuring as much parity as possible by replicating on-court gameplay between both generations of console, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of NBA 2K23’s hyped arrival.

NBA 2K23 release date

NBA 2K23 is coming in hot for current-gen and next-gen users, with the yearly reinvented sports title reportedly ready to release on Sep. 9, 2022.

This year’s title will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC.

Image via 2K Games

NBA2K23 pre-order details & prices

Fortunately, players get bonuses no matter which edition they decide to purchase. From standard to the championship edition, buyers get more bang for their buck.

Here’s a list of all the goodies that you’ll get if you pre-order NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition: $59.99 5,000 Virtual Currency 5,000 MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week) A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card



​​NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition Digital Pre-order Bonus Content: $99.99 5,000 Virtual Currency 5,000 MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week) A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card



NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition Digital Bonus Content 100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM 10K MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Tokens 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards 1 Free Agent Option Pack 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type 1 2-Hr Double XP Coin 4 Cover Star T-Shirts 1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard



NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Digital Pre-Order Bonus Content: $79.99 5,000 Virtual Currency 5,000 MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week) A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card



NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Digital Bonus Content

MyTEAM 10K MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Tokens 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards 1 Free Agent Option Pack 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type 1 2-Hr Double XP Coin 4 Cover Star T-Shirts 1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves 1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard



NBA 2K23 Championship Edition Pre-Order Bonus Content: $149.99 5,000 Virtual Currency 5,000 MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week) A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card



NBA 2K23 Championship Edition Digital Bonus Content 12 Month NBA League Pass Subscription* 100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression 10K MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Tokens 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards 1 Free Agent Option Pack 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type 1 2-Hr Double XP Coin 4 Cover Star T-Shirts 1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves 1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard



Everything we know about NBA2K23’s gameplay

NBA 2K23 has flipped its gameplan by focusing on offensive gameplay, switching from the previous 2K22 defensive strategy. Overpowered smaller outside guards are a thing of the past, with 2K23 aiming to upgrade the tools that focus on attacking the basket.

2K23 has shifted its focus from sensational longer distance shots to gritty and powerful dunks, meaning players will have to get up close and personal to emerge victorious.

Image via 2K Games

Stylish finishes from powerful plays have been close to the forefront of the new changes, allowing New Gen players to have the opportunity to hold the rim “indefinitely as long as you keep the trigger held”, allowing users to swing to their heart’s content and removing the canned animations in previous iterations.

Don’t stress though current-gen players, both you and next-gen players have received “new layup packages” for players like Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson, Devin Booker, and countless others.

AI improvements all around the court, to ensure the AI doesn’t ruin your experience. With both offensive and defensive changes, NBA 2K23 has made this a high priority. After the developers “re-wrote almost all of (their) major defensive systems”, they’ve now focused on adding to their new changes.

NBA 2K23 badge, builds, and takeovers

MyPLAYER has seen a list of improvements for New Gen users, focusing on “fun and balanced” gameplay for players. The 5v5 environment for testing player builds is now accompanied by the new 3v3 environment allowing users to test out City courts.

A new badge system has been integrated to spice up building your characters, shifting towards a tiered badge system ensuring that users grind through the lower tiers before you can reach the top.

