Fortnite, NBA 2K, FIFA, and GTA V were the most downloaded PlayStation games of 2021

Ahead of a big 2022 for games, Sony released its lists of the most downloaded PlayStation games from 2021 today. The lists include the top downloaded purchasable games for PS5, PS4, and PS VR, as well as a list of the most downloaded free-to-play games for PS4 and PS5 combined. All lists include a column for North America and Europe.

Starting with the free-to-play list, Fortnite achieved global dominance with the No. 1 spot on both the NA and EU lists. Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League followed behind, with Warzone taking No. 2 in NA while Rocket League claimed the second spot in EU. Splitgate surprisingly took the No. 4 spot on the NA list, beating out some big titles in Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Destiny 2.

FIFA conquered Europe this year yet again, with FIFA 22 claiming the top spot for EU on both the PS4 and PS5 most downloads list. Even FIFA 21 cracked the top five of both lists as well. It wasn’t quite as popular in North America, but sports still dominated with Madden 22, NBA 2K22, and MLB The Show 21 all sitting in the top 10 on both the PS4 and PS5 lists.

It was another popular year for Call of Duty as well, with Vanguard sitting at No. 2 for both NA and EU on the list of PS5 games. Cold War also cracked the top five of both regions in the PS4 category. Single-player games thrived on the PS5 this year as well, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Far Cry 6, Resident Evil: Village, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla all appearing in the top 15.

The official blog post also noted that Among Us reached No. 6 on the EU’s PS5 list for the year despite releasing in December. Lastly, the VR category was dominated by Beat Saber, which finished No. 1 in both NA and EU.