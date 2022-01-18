Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has developed many legendary titles that have been the core part of most gamers’ childhoods. With Microsoft set to acquire the company, though, several titles could have a new home when the purchase is eventually finalized.

Not only will Microsoft have a say in the future of Activision Blizzard games, but it’ll also be able to work closely with all of the studios and Activision Blizzard’s subsidies. While not much will change for the games below in the near future, gamers will need to wait and see how this acquisition plays out for the existing Activision Blizzard games.

Here are some of the most popular Activision Blizzard games:

World of Warcraft

Call of Duty

Diablo

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Candy Crush

Starcraft

Crash Bandicoot

Warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Spyro series

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The list above features the most popular and recent Activision Blizzard games, but the actual list is relatively long since both Activision and Blizzard have been around since the ’90s. You can check out all the games that Activision has produced since it was founded in 1979 here. Compared to Activision, Blizzard has a shorter portfolio since the developer focused more on online gaming and upkeeping its quality titles.

Out of all the titles featured in this article, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Hearthstone draw the most attention due to their active competitive scenes. The acquisition of these titles could help Microsoft expand its grasp over competitive gaming as a whole.