Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest in the series that smashes together the worlds of Mario and the Rabbids. There are many of the classic characters from the Mario universe, as well as their Rabbid-cosplaying counterparts. With the inclusion of so many characters from Mario, many fans are curious about whether or not their favorite characters made the cut.

Yoshi is one of the most highly requested characters for the game, mostly because he was featured in the first game. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Yoshi is in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Is Yoshi in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Yoshi is the classic little green dinosaur that’s used to helping Mario out by giving him rides when he needs them. Unfortunately, he isn’t a playable character in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Yoshi also doesn’t seem to appear in the game. He must be on vacation not worrying about what Cursa and her minions are up to.

The roster of playable characters in Sparks of Hope includes:

Mario

Luigi

Princess Peach

Rabbid Mario

Rabbid Peach

Rabbid Luigi

Rabbid Rosalina

Edge

Bowser

Players who enjoyed Yoshi in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle may appreciate Bowser’s weapon, which is a rocket that does damage in a large circle. Bowser also has a ground-pound ability that is similar to Yoshi’s. Because of this, Bowser will likely be able to fill in for any holes in your planned strategies thanks to the exclusion of Yoshi.

There are also healing characters like Rabbid Peach to replace Yoshi’s Cleansing Jump ability. With the addition of Sparks that can provide similar effects, you’ll only be missing Yoshi because of how cute he was, not because of his lack of abilities.