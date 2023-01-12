Is One Piece Odyssey on Xbox Game Pass?

One Piece Odyssey is the latest game to release using one of the world’s biggest media IPs, but this time it puts the Straw Hat crew into an in-depth RPG that will have players traversing a new location and story that pulls from some of the franchise’s biggest moments. Because it is an RPG, that means players will likely be spending a lot of time with the game and might be looking to pick it up through Xbox Game Pass instead of buying it.

Game Pass is a great subscription service for playing multiple games without having to pay premium prices for each title, but players are also at the mercy of Microsoft’s licensing deals as to what third-party products are available on the platform.

One Piece Odyssey is developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco, as all One Piece games are, and there is a mixed track record of Bamco titles being day-and-date launches on Game Pass.

Is One Piece Odyssey coming to Xbox Game Pass?

As of launch on Jan. 13, One Piece Odyssey will not be available on Xbox Game Pass in any form. However, the game is going to be available on Xbox Series X/S along with PC and PlayStation consoles.

This means players will need to purchase the full game if they want to experience this new adventure for themselves.

Thankfully, Bamco did drop a lengthy demo players can download for free to try out the One Piece game for themselves. This demo runs for about two hours and all of your progress will carry over to the full game if you do purchase it after playing.

Even though One Piece Odyssey isn’t on Game Pass now, that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually be added to the service. Bamco tends to add titles to Game Pass at random, with most of them being older games—with some like Scarlet Nexus and CODE VEIN breaking that rule, even if the former is set to leave the service.

For now, if you want to play One Piece Odyssey you should try the demo to see if you like it and then purchase it if you want to keep the adventure going.

Don’t bet on it coming to Game Pass any time soon, but if you do want to wait, it should get a discount in a few months like most Bamco titles.