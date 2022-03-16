Is MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s been a transformative few years for the MLB The Show franchise, and 2022 looks to continue that trend.

In 2021, PlayStation’s baseball franchise joined Xbox for the first time. And what made the deal even sweeter for Xbox players is that it was a day one launch title for Xbox Game Pass, giving subscribers a chance to play the game at no extra cost.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON (XBOX GAME PASS, APRIL 5)https://t.co/UieW4msiYK pic.twitter.com/x7EDXJkEEI — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 31, 2022

Earlier this year, Xbox confirmed that MLB The Show 22 is indeed coming to Game Pass, marking the second year in a row that the premiere baseball sim will be available for subscribers to play for free.

What makes this year’s entry even more special is that Xbox players, whether they use the Game Pass version or buy the full game, will be able to use crossplay to play with players on PlayStation or Switch, or use cross-progression to continue their saves on the other platforms, too.

MLB The Show 22 will leave Game Pass eventually, but for the 2022 MLB season kicking off on April 7, it seems as though the game will be available on the subscription service for the duration, much like last year’s title.

MLB The Show 22 is releasing on April 5 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.