How to turn on TPM on BIOS for Windows 11 in Windows 10

It’s been a while since Windows got its last refresh. Though Windows has kept Windows 10 up-to-date with continuous updates over the years, the looks of the operating system (OS) haven’t changed much. Windows 11 is more than a new skin, however, since Microsoft aims to do a lot more by using less resources with each OS release.

A new OS release generally means better performance for gamers since it’ll try to get the most out of your system in terms of performance. That may not be the case right off the bat, though. The release periods can be plagued with bugs and other system errors, making beta testing a must before releasing the OS.

The Windows 11 preview build recently went live, and users worldwide have been installing to see what changes are waiting for them in the upcoming months. Before installing the OS yourself, you should check if your system is on par with the minimum system requirements and you have Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 enabled.

TPM is a security technology that makes it harder for hackers to crack an operating system. If you don’t have TPM 2.0 enabled on your system, you won’t be able to install Windows 11. Considering there isn’t a TPM switch laying around anywhere in the OS, allowing it can be tricky.

You’ll need to navigate around your BIOS settings to enable the TPM feature for your system, but you’ll need to be careful while doing so. BIOS features many different settings, ranging from fan speeds to your system’s voltage. If you don’t know your way around your BIOS, you’ll need to extra careful not to change anything else during your stay just to make sure your system keeps running smoothly.

Here’s how you can turn on TPM through BIOS.

Check if your operating system already has TPM 2.0 turned on

Checking if your system has TPM 2.0 can save you a trip to your BIOS interface.

Right-click on your start button and choose Run You can also bring up the Run box by pressing Win+R

Type in “tpm.msc” and hit enter

On the TPM Management on Local Computer, you’ll be able to see whether you have TPM enabled on your system

If you see a message that says compatibility not found, then you’ll need to head over to your BIOS settings and check if there’s a TPM option.

Turn on TPM 2.0 through your BIOS settings

When trying to access your BIOS settings, you’ll only have a few seconds to react since you’ll need to press the hotkeys before your system starts booting up your OS. Even if you miss the timing, you can always restart your computer once again and have another go at it.

Turn on your computer or restart it if it was running already

As your computer starts turning back on, start spamming the F2 key on your keyboard If your BIOS has a different activation key, pay attention to the first screen that appears when you boot up your PC. There should be a list of hotkeys on the bottom of your motherboard manufacturer’s logo. The second most common key used to access BIOS is Del

Once you access your BIOS settings, look out for a tab labeled as Security. You can navigate around the BIOS interface by using your arrow keys With the number of different motherboards available, the BIOS settings of each user will likely be different from each other. If this is going to be your first time navigating around your BIOS settings, you can consider looking up a guide that was specifically put together for your motherboard model

Expand the Security tab and look for an option minted “TPM Device” or “TPM Security.” If you’re using an Intel machine, the option will be labeled as “PTT,” which stands for “Intel Trusted Platform Technology.” For some AMD models, the option can also show up as “AMD fTPM Switch”

Once you locate the option that controls your system’s TPM status, enable it by using your arrow keys Make sure not to change anything else. If you think you may have changed another setting while completing this process, exit your BIOS settings without applying any changes and start from scratch to ensure you only change the TPM option.



After enabling TPM, exit your BIOS settings and apply all the changes before you do.

After turning on TPM 2.0, you can install Windows 11’s preview build by signing up for the insider program. If your system doesn’t support TPM 2.0, it may be a decent excuse to upgrade your system since most builds that aren’t older than five years old should have the feature. You’ll also need to accept sharing diagnostic data with Microsoft to fine-tune the operating system before its global release, which is likely to happen before 2021 wraps up.

If you’re using any essential programs for productivity purposes or play niche games, those may struggle with Windows 11 for the time being since their developers will also need time to adjust their apps to the new operating system. Using a separate boot drive for Windows 11 will be a better idea at this stage since the operating system still has a bit way to go in terms of development.