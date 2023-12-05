How to turn off the voice reading on PS5

It's great for accessibility, but it isn't for everyone.

If your PS5 is reading aloud the text on the screen, you may have unintentionally turned on the voice or screen reading feature on your PS5. Or you may have missed this option while setting up your console.

If that’s the case, there’s an easy way to turn it off. Here is how to turn off voice on PS5.

How to turn off voice reading on PS5

To turn off voice reading for the PS5, you need to go to, accessibility > screen reader > enable screen reader.

The PS5 offers several accessibility features, including visual and audio accessibility settings, like voice reading. While you can change the speed, type, and volume of the voice reading, there may be instances where you need to turn it off.

So, in detailed steps, here’s how to turn off voice reading on the PS5.

On your PS5 home screen, select the Settings icon at the top right of your screen—it’s the little gear icon. From the Settings menu, you need to select the Accessibility tab—it’s the second option on the list. In the Accessibility menu, you need to navigate to the Screen Reader tab, which is the second option. Here, you’ll notice a list of additional options for your screen reader. But you’re looking for the ‘Enable Screen Reader’ toggle. When the Enable Screen Reader toggle is on, the little dot is white and to the right. To turn off voice reading, click the toggle, which disables the screen reader. You’ll know the screen reader is disabled when the white dot turns gray, as do the rest of the screen reading options.

Go to the settings icon on your PS5. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Go to the ‘Accessibility’ tab in the menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Go to the ‘Screen Reading’ tab in the menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Turn of ‘Screen Reading’ in the menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you need to enable the Screen Reader, follow the steps above and click the ‘Enable Screen Reader’ toggle.

Tip: This mode usually is the default when setting up the PS5, so pay attention to the setup if it is your first time turning on the console.

Voice reading is a great accessibility feature on the PlayStation. But if you need to turn it off, for whatever reason, this is how to turn off voice reading on the PS5.