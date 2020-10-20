How to turn off mouse acceleration

Mouse acceleration is a pesky setting that hinders some players and benefits others.

It’s applied by default upon installing Microsoft Windows and has the knack of coming back when you least expect it.

For most users, mouse acceleration won’t make a bit of difference. But for those with a keen interest in first-person shooters—no matter if it’s Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, or VALORANT—it’s a real nuisance.

When mouse acceleration is applied, your cursor in-game will move in accordance with how fast you move your mouse, regardless of your sensitivity settings. This allows more room for inconsistency, diminishing your muscle memory, and throwing off your aim.

Related: The 10 best gaming mice of 2020

The settings most certainly won’t make you a bad player, but in most circumstances, it’s generally best to avoid.

Luckily, disabling mouse acceleration is simple. All you have to do is head to the Control Panel, select Hardware and Sound, and choose Devices and Printers. From there, find your mouse from the menu and click the Pointer Options tab in the Mouse Properties window.

Image via Microsoft Windows

Lastly, uncheck the box next to Enhance pointer precision, click Apply, then OK, and you’re done. This will take immediate effect and automatically be applied to your games.