How to transfer ownership of a Discord server

From humble beginnings as a primarily gaming application, Discord has become one of the most popular computer programs in the world. It’s still mainly favored by gamers who are looking to join communities, find friends to play games with, and talk with their friends in either text or voice chats. Most Discord users end up either creating or joining a server.

Servers are a way for members of a community to come together and talk with one another. While the certain administrative roles of a Discord server can be shared by many, there will always be a singular owner.

However, sometimes, the owner of a server might not want the responsibility of running it any longer. In this case, the owners will need to transfer the ownership of the Discord server to another member.

The process to complete this transition is quite simple. All of the steps to do so are listed below.

Open Discord.

Go to the server you want to transfer ownership from (ensure you are the owner of this specific server).

At the top of the server’s page, you can click on its drop-down menu. Click on the box that says the name of the server and has a small down-facing arrow on the right side.

From this drop-down menu, click on “Server Settings.”

On the left-hand side of the screen, scroll down until you see the “User Management” tab. Click on the “Members” box underneath that tab.

Hover over any member’s name to make three vertical dots appear on the right-hand side of their box.

Click on those three dots and then select “Transfer Ownership.”

Ensure the member you’ve selected is the member you want to make the owner of the server.

Click the acknowledgment box and complete the process.

If you’ve followed the steps correctly, you will no longer be the owner of that server. If you still want to be an administrator for the server, we recommend ensuring you have all of the necessary roles for yourself before transferring ownership.