How to trade with players in Path of Exile

Are you desperate for a Divine Orb to better perfect your equipment? Maybe you’re chasing that elusive Vermillion Ring? How about a master-crafted six-link bow? Just about every item in Path of Exile is tradable, meaning that you can easily max out your gear—for a price.

It’s all well and good to trade among friends and your guildmates, but there exists an important official trading tool that best connects you with the items or currency you’re chasing—PoE Trade. Here’s how to trade in PoE and how to properly use PoE Trade.

How do you trade with other players in PoE?

Right click a player and select Trade. Screenshot by Dot Esports Throw your items in the bottom window, they’ll throw theirs up top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grinding and crafting your gear from scratch takes an enormous amount of resources and time, but if you’ve got some gear already or some valuable currency, why not delve into the world of trading?

Trading in PoE is a vital part of leveling up and min-maxing your equipment during a league. To initiate a trade with another player, you must be within the same zone as them, so join their party and head to their location or invite them to your hideout first.

To trade in PoE:

Right-click on their character in the Social menu (S) or on the screen.

in the Social menu (S) or on the screen. Select “ Trade .”

.” Wait for the other player to accept the trade.

Once accepted, the trade window will open . Move your items from your inventory on the right into the lower trade window.

. Move your items from your inventory on the right into the lower trade window. Your trade partner will move their items to the upper trade window.

You won’t be able to accept the trade until you “inspect” the items in the window by hovering your cursor on them. Check to confirm what you’re trading for.

by hovering your cursor on them. Check to confirm what you’re trading for. Once confirmed, hit “Accept.”

That’s it, you’ve just completed your first trade in PoE. But what if a friend or guild member doesn’t have an item you’re after, or you’re chasing some really rare gear? Here’s where PoE Trade comes in handy.

What is PoE Trade? How to use PoE Trade

PoE Trade is an official website that connects players and helps conduct trades for all goods, especially super rare items or bulk currencies. It’s incredibly simple to use and once you’ve set up and logged in, allows you to list and view all items in the database.

To use PoE Trade:

Head to the PoE website.

Log in with your PoE, Steam, Epic Games, or Xbox Live account.

with your PoE, Steam, Epic Games, or Xbox Live account. Once signed in, head to the main trade page .

. Enter the item you wish to trade for using the various filters available. I find the Stat Filters option on the right particularly useful, as it lets me select just the prefixes and suffixes I’m looking for.

using the various filters available. Press “ Search ” at the bottom of the page.

” at the bottom of the page. Listings for the filtered item will be shown. Pick one you like and select “ Direct Message .” A message will be sent to the player in-game. Ideally, pick a player who is Online rather than AFK.

.” A message will be sent to the player in-game. Have PoE open and ready to accept a party invitation .

. Once in the party, head to the other player’s hideout by selecting the blue icon under their name on the left of the screen, then conduct the trade as normal.

Obviously, inspect the item you’re set to receive before completing the trade, and be sure you meet the price set by the seller before proceeding.