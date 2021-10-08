How to toggle the hybrid optic in Battlefield 2042

Two optics for the price of one—and the price is free.

One of the new features coming to the next installment of the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042, is the ability to customize your weapons on the fly. This feature lets you swap out optics, magazines, grips, and barrel attachments.

An optic attachment that should provide plenty of use is the hybrid optic, or the Maul Hybrid 1.5-3X. This optic lets you switch between a 3X zoomed-in reticle and a 1.5X red dot reticle.

Here’s how to use the multi-faceted optic.

How to use and toggle the hybrid optic in Battlefield 2042

After loading into a match and customizing your class, open the in-game weapon customization menu with T on the keyboard. This will display all the available attachments you can swap on and off your primary weapon. Select the hybrid optic from the top of the collection of scopes using your mouse cursor.

Once the optic is equipped, aim down sights and, while aiming, press the melee button (F on the keyboard) to switch between the scope and the red dot optic. When you go back to aim down sights, it will default to the optic that you last used.

During the Battlefield 2042 open beta, some players have reported a bug that doesn’t let them swap optics while using the hybrid. If that happens to you, attach a different optic before re-attaching the hybrid and that should fix it for you. Happy hunting, soldier.