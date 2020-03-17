How to survive without sports: Watch esports

If you are a traditional sports fan, there may be no better time to give esports a try than now. It’s a bit odd at first, but you might find that it’s a great alternative to traditional sports when traditional sports aren’t on television.

With the COVID-19 outbreak accelerating, a lot of folks are finding themselves with more time on their hands but very little to do. With many people being forced to self-isolate, seemingly everything is canceled. From March Madness to The Masters, there just aren’t sports to watch.

For many, the prospect of watching The Office for the 14th time, although tempting, doesn’t quite scratch the competitive itch. Luckily, esports are fun, exciting, and many competitive events weren’t canceled.

The Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, a variety of League of Legends leagues, and even some CS:GO leagues have announced they will be hosting matches online over the coming weeks. Esports competitions are typically hosted via local area networks (LAN) in a live venue. However, esports can operate online with many negative consequences.

So if you are looking to survive without sports, maybe try esports.

The esports show goes on(line)

Since most public events have been canceled to contain the novel strain of the coronavirus, esports is one of the only shows that can go on. Whether you are a fan of strategy or a fan of fast-paced action, there is probably an esport for you.

League of Legends is one of the most popular events in the world. The 2019 League of Legends World Championship Final between G2 Esports and FunPlus peaked at 44 million viewers. Suffice to say, League of Legends is a big deal. Although MOBAs like League of Legends are difficult to understand at first glance, viewers can definitely keep up with what’s going on with a little help from the commentators.

League of Legends was set to go on break due to canceled live events, but instead, the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), League of Legends European Championship (LEC), League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), and LCS Academy are all moving competitions online. The Chinese LPL has been hosting matches all week, while the European LEC and North American LCS and Academy leagues are resuming the Spring Split this weekend.

An update on the 2020 LCS & Academy Spring Split from Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner pic.twitter.com/0G7SsoSTOt — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 17, 2020

The Overwatch League is also a huge esport. Overwatch is a fast-paced hero shooter game that emphasizes teamwork. Overwatch League broadcasts are highly produced and very entertaining to watch. You don’t need to play or know the game to enjoy the spectacle of an Overwatch team fight. Overwatch League is filled with incredible personalities and brands which in many ways emulate traditional sports production. If you like franchise sports, you will feel right at home watching the Overwatch League.

This is going to be WILD 🤯



⚔ @SFShock vs @SeoulDynasty ⚔



Dynasty make their debut against the reigning champs, who's it gonna be? 👀 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) March 17, 2020

The Overwatch League announced it will be returning this Saturday to host matches between the Seoul Dynasty and the San Francisco shock, followed by a hometown brawl between Los Angeles Gladiators and the Los Angeles Valiant. More matches will follow on Sunday. The next weekend there will be 16 matches to watch, which means there is no shortage of Overwatch esports content coming our way very soon. With no March Madness to watch, it might be worth checking out.

The Call of Duty League (CDL) will also be returning soon, but the CDL has not announced the schedule for those matches.

Flashpoint, which is a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament series is also broadcasting throughout this week and beyond. Flashpoint boasts some of the most famous esports commentators around and includes notable partner teams like Cloud9 and MIBR. Flashpoint is delayed, but not canceled due to COVID-19.

Flashpoint to delay tomorrow's matches and move online as we battle COVID-19. We look forward to helping fill the content void and continuing to provide CS:GO fans with entertainment. pic.twitter.com/2zPAJKGNhW — Flashpoint (@Flashpoint) March 17, 2020

The more established ESL Pro League also moved online and is hosting matches throughout this week.

CS:GO is one of the most iconic, unpredictable, and exciting esports around. If you are looking for an easy to understand, tactical esport, definitely check out Flashpoint and the ESL Pro League.

Esports offers similar drama to sports

A lot of the same things that make sports fun to watch are present in esports as well. There are stories of individual players pulling off incredible plays for their teams. There are teams to love and rivals to hate. Esports has underdogs who win and massive dynasties who feel untouchable. All of the things that make sports great also make esports great. The only difference seems to be that esports can be played from quarantine.

It’s fun to watch people play a game way better than you ever could. The challenges and accomplishments of traditional athletes and esports professionals are surprisingly similar. Both sports and esports athletes practice for hours a day to master their craft and ultimately show us what is possible.

If you’re missing sports, esports might scratch that itch better than you think.