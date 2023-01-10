How to stop Discord opening on startup

Discord is one of the most popular programs for anyone with a computer, especially modern gamers. Whether you’re a gamer looking to chat with your friends at the press of a button or a professional who needs to seamlessly communicate with colleagues throughout a workday, Discord is a terrific application to use.

However, some users might not need to use Discord as soon as they open their computers. If this applies to you, you’re likely looking to find some way to stop the program from immediately booting up once you power on your computer.

Luckily, this process is extremely simple. Whether you’re on Mac or PC, the process is relatively the same. We’ll list both methods so you can apply the process regardless of what platform you’re on.

Windows

Open Discord.

Go to your User Settings by pressing the settings gear icon next to your name in the bottom-left of the screen.

Scroll down to the “Windows Settings” tab on the left-hand side.

Uncheck the box next to “Open Discord,” “Start Minimized,” and “Minimize to Tray.”

Mac

Open the Apple Menu and press “System Preferences.”

Select “Users and Groups.”

Click your primary user account from the left side of the screen.

Go to the “Login Items” tab near the top of the screen.

Right-click on Discord to highlight it.

Press the “Minus (-)” button below the box that Discord is in.

If you’ve followed these steps correctly depending on your system, then Discord will no longer automatically open when you power on your computer. You’ll now have to physically click the program’s icon or file to open it.