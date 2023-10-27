How to spawn tamed dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended

Taming dinosaurs is one of the most time-consuming activities in Ark: Survival Ascended. Luckily, ASA players have the ability to use admin commands to spawn tamed dinosaurs, and I’ll show you how to do it below!

Ark: Survival Ascended: How to spawn tamed dinos

To spawn tamed dinos in ASA, you’ll need to use the GMSummon command in the console by hitting the “~” key. Correctly entering this command followed by your dinosaur name of choice and level will spawn a tamed dinosaur at your feet.

A spawn tamed Giga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, you’ll need to know the dinosaur IDs if you want this command to work. You can find a full list of dinosaur IDs here.

Now that you have your specific dinosaur ID, you can combine that with the GMSummon command to spawn that dino in. Here’s how a full tamed dino spawn command will look:

Tamed Giga Spawn Command GMSummon Gigant_Character_BP_C 100

If you enter the above code into your console, you’ll spawn a level 100 tamed Giga. Just swap out the Giga ID with your dino ID of choice and you’re good to go.

Make sure you’re adding a space between the GMSummon command, level, and dinosaur ID. You do not need to have any of these commands capitalized for it to work.

Also, the command will not work if you don’t enter a desired level number after the dinosaur ID.

In single-player you’ll be able to enter this command as soon as you start your world, although you’ll need to use the EnableCheats command and have admin privileges before you can spawn tamed dinosaurs in an Ark: Survival Ascended server.

Now that you know how to spawn tamed dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended, it’s time to spawn in an entire Giga army!

About the author