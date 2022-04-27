How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘SH’

On most days, solving the Wordle will be just challenging enough to make it fun. The word-guessing puzzle, now owned by The New York Times, picks a new word each day, which players need to guess with no clues other than the letters themselves. If you’ve been playing for a while, you might have even found or developed a winning strategy.

There are, however, days when you may find yourself stuck. When you only know a couple of letters from the word, it can be difficult to come up with guesses, either because you can’t remember any options or because there are too many. If the word of the day begins with “SH”, like Wordle No. 312, for example, the sheer amount of options can be overwhelming.

To help you organize your thoughts, we have put together a list of five-letter words that start with these two letters.

Five-letter words starting with “SH” to try on Wordle

SHACK

SHADE

SHADY

SHAFT

SHAKE

SHAKO

SHAKY

SHALE

SHALL

SHALT

SHAME

SHANK

SHAPE

SHARD

SHARE

SHARK

SHARP

SHAUL

SHAVE

SHAWL

SHAWM

SHAWN

SHAWS

SHAYS

SHEAF

SHEAL

SHEAR

SHEAS

SHEDS

SHEEN

SHEEP

SHEER

SHEET

SHEIK

SHELF

SHELL

SHERD

SHEWN

SHEWS

SHIED

SHIEL

SHIER

SHIES

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIST

SHITS

SHIVA

SHIVE

SHIVS

SHLEP

SHLUB

SHOAL

SHOAT

SHOCK

SHOED

SHOER

SHOES

SHOGI

SHOGS

SHOJI

SHONE

SHOOK

SHOOL

SHOON

SHOOS

SHOOT

SHOPS

SHORE

SHORL

SHORN

SHORT

SHOTE

SHOTS

SHOTT

SHOUT

SHOVE

SHOWN

SHOWS

SHOWY

SHOYU

SHRED

SHREW

SHRIS

SHRUB

SHRUG

SHTIK

SHUCK

SHUNT

SHUSH

To try and narrow down this long list, you have a few options. First, if you have found any of the vowels on your own, you can rule out any words that don’t fit the criteria. Another useful tip is to avoid plural forms like “SHOES” or “SHOTS,” which Wordle tends to not pick for daily puzzles. Trying out more common words may also help since they are also more likely to appear in the game than unusual ones.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.