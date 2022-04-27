How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘SH’

On most days, solving the Wordle will be just challenging enough to make it fun. The word-guessing puzzle, now owned by The New York Times, picks a new word each day, which players need to guess with no clues other than the letters themselves. If you’ve been playing for a while, you might have even found or developed a winning strategy.
There are, however, days when you may find yourself stuck. When you only know a couple of letters from the word, it can be difficult to come up with guesses, either because you can’t remember any options or because there are too many. If the word of the day begins with “SH”, like Wordle No. 312, for example, the sheer amount of options can be overwhelming.
To help you organize your thoughts, we have put together a list of five-letter words that start with these two letters.
Five-letter words starting with “SH” to try on Wordle
SHACK
SHADE
SHADY
SHAFT
SHAKE
SHAKO
SHAKY
SHALE
SHALL
SHALT
SHAME
SHANK
SHAPE
SHARD
SHARE
SHARK
SHARP
SHAUL
SHAVE
SHAWL
SHAWM
SHAWN
SHAWS
SHAYS
SHEAF
SHEAL
SHEAR
SHEAS
SHEDS
SHEEN
SHEEP
SHEER
SHEET
SHEIK
SHELF
SHELL
SHERD
SHEWN
SHEWS
SHIED
SHIEL
SHIER
SHIES
SHIFT
SHILL
SHILY
SHIMS
SHINE
SHINS
SHINY
SHIPS
SHIRE
SHIRK
SHIRR
SHIRT
SHIST
SHITS
SHIVA
SHIVE
SHIVS
SHLEP
SHLUB
SHOAL
SHOAT
SHOCK
SHOED
SHOER
SHOES
SHOGI
SHOGS
SHOJI
SHONE
SHOOK
SHOOL
SHOON
SHOOS
SHOOT
SHOPS
SHORE
SHORL
SHORN
SHORT
SHOTE
SHOTS
SHOTT
SHOUT
SHOVE
SHOWN
SHOWS
SHOWY
SHOYU
SHRED
SHREW
SHRIS
SHRUB
SHRUG
SHTIK
SHUCK
SHUNT
SHUSH
To try and narrow down this long list, you have a few options. First, if you have found any of the vowels on your own, you can rule out any words that don’t fit the criteria. Another useful tip is to avoid plural forms like “SHOES” or “SHOTS,” which Wordle tends to not pick for daily puzzles. Trying out more common words may also help since they are also more likely to appear in the game than unusual ones.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.