How to sign up for the One Piece Card Game Super Pre-Release Event

Local game stores around the globe will host the first One Piece TCG Super Pre-Release event in September, showcasing a total of four preconstructed decks that players can compete with.

The highly anticipated Bandai Namco One Piece TCG has a July release in Japan. Players in North America, Oceania, Latin America, and Europe will have first-time access to the new cards via a Super Pre-Release event from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. Competing in the event requires an application from players, located on the Bandi website.

At the Super Pre-Release event, players will compete in a Limited format with one of four preconstructed starter decks: Straw Hat Crew, Worst Generation, The Seven Warlords of the Sea, and Animal Kingdom Pirates. Each deck is priced at $11.99, containing 51 cards and 10 Don!! cards.

Included in the One Piece TCG starter decks at the Super Pre-Release event is an exclusive leader card illustrations with a first edition gold stamp. Only players attending the event will get access to the illustration exclusive.

Players must purchase at least one of each of the four One Piece TCG preconstructed starter decks at the Super Pre-Release to compete. All four decks are available for purchase, but only one copy of a starter deck per person.

Applications to register for the One Piece TCG Super Pre-Release will become available this summer, closer to the scheduled Sept. 30 start date. Players who are unable to access the application should check back in following the official release in July.